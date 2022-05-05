BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers (continued from Wednesday’s edition):
- John W. Brundege II and Mollyjill C. Smrekar a/ka/ Molly J. Smrekar to John W. Brundege II, Brookville.
- Lori A. Dutrow to Jesse Stuart Keedy and Nicole Ann Keedy, $149,500, Brookville.
- S & T Bank tr. Raymond C. Humphrey Trust and K. Samantha Marder to Mary Humphrey Marder, Pine Creek Township.
- Wanita I. Simonds to John P. Seman and Richard Anderson, $70,000, Gaskill Township.
- MAD Housing Opportunities LLC to Robert J. Walsh and Nicole E. Walsh, $142,000, Winslow Township.
- Veronica S. Trunzo to Thomas J. Stick, $47,000, Timblin.
- Joseph R. McNaul and Deborah M. McNaul to Jared I. McNaul Trust, Washington Township.
- John Hynd McNaul and Patricia M. McNaul to Jared I. McNaul Trust, Washington Township.
- Daniel G. McNaul and Shelia R. McNaul to Jared I. McNaul Trust, Washington Township.
- Douglas L. Mason and Diane L. Mason to Jared I. McNaul Trust, Washington Township.
- Kathryn A. Daugherty Smith to Jared I. McNaul Trust, Washington Township.
- Rebecca Van Dyck Daugherty to Jared I. McNaul Trust, Washington Township.
- Veronica S. Trunzo to Thomas J. Shick, $3,536.90, Timblin.
- Kathleen A. Schmader a/k/a Kathleen Alice Schmader to Caitlin v. Clark Gordon, Cathlin V. Clark Gordon and Nicholas B. Gordon, Eldred Township.
- Michael Droney and Melanie Droney to Dakota J. Trayer and Morgan B. Trayer, $114,500, Brookville.
- Broadwing Timber LLC to Gideon Miller and Barbara Miller, $137,736, McCalmont Township.
- Barbara L. Clark exrx. Joe C. Olson Est. a/k/a Joseph C. Olson Est. to Mark S. Battaglia jr., Candice Battaglia, Rachel S. Clark and Ashley Shumaker, $46,000, Clover Township.
- Shawne Fisher to James C. Dyer, $65,000, Ringgold Township.
- Ronald L. Boarts, Larry D. Boarts and Carol L. Boarts to Timothy E. Skeel and Rachel Skeel, $2,000, Eldred Township.
- Kelly J. Day n/k/a Kelly Jo Royer to Elena Lee Baker, $74,900, Punxsutawney.
- David Myers to Michael S. Zourelias, $11,340, Eldred Township.
- Jack Lee Hays P/A, Michael Scott Hays P/A, James Lance Hays P/A, Jackie Lee Hays by P/A a/k/a Jack L. Hays to Betty J. Hays, Rose Township.
- Lewis B. Ames co-tr. and Andrew J. Ames co-tr., The Lewis B. Ames Revocable Trust to Lewis B. Ames and Andrew J. Ames, Ringgold Township.
- Laura Lee Horm exrx. and Calvin Lewis Horm jr. a/k/a/ Calvin L. Horm jr. to Laura Lee Horm, Washington Township.
- Floyd Lewis Reitz to Rebecca Mae Todd, Gaskill Township.
- Norma Youel to Rebecca Mae Todd, Gaskill Township.
- Rebecca Mae Todd to Travis A. Todd and Julie M. Todd, Gaskill Township.
- Sprankle Properties LLC to Eric S. Tracy and Scott A. Ishman, $125,000, Punxsutawney.
- Daniel H. Raybuck, David R Raybuck and Debra M. Drall to Randy Howard Dishong and Ann Hulslander Dishong, $59,340, Washington Township.
- William A. Lasceelles and Ray A. Metzker to William A. Lascelles, Ray A. Metzker, Todd A. Slaugenhaupt sr. and Rita A. Slaughenhaupt, $50,000, Perry Township.
- Ronald M. Bussard to Palumbo & Sons Realty LLC, $30,000, Reynoldsville.
- Ashley R. Bell to Justin D. Bell, Union Township.
- Kelly Sue Carpino exrx. And Robbin Lynn Reinard exrx. Robert E. Wondering Est. a/k/a Robert Espy Wonderling Est. a/k/a Robert Wondering Est. to Kelly Sue Carpino and Robbin Lynn Reinard, Warsaw Township.
- Darlene A. Fait to 117 North Jefferson Street LLC, $10,000, Punxsutawney.
- Deborah E. Emmonds a/k/a Deborah Emmonds to Mark T. Faught and Jennifer Trimble Faught, $56,000, Barnett Township.
- Perry C. Lupinetti and Maryanne Lupinetti to Robert J. Pirinelli jr. and Tracey S. Pirinelli, $25,000, Gaskill Township.
- John R. Wasmund to Paragon Resources LLC, $2,500, McCalmont Township.
- Megan Mennitti and Jaden Randolph n/k/a Jaden Mennitti to Thomas Evans and Taylor Wright, $265,000, Falls Creek.
- Peggy Tamin tr. Barbara J. Iddings Revocable Trust to Bassetti Rentals LLC, $280,000, Snyder Township.
- Mary Elizabeth Bond to Daniel Fremer andAmanda S. Fremer, $100,000, Snyder Township.
- Thomas Sliwinski and Laurie Ellen Sliwinski a/k/a Laurie Sliwinski to Thomas Sliwinski and Laurie Ellen Sliwinski, Reynoldsville.
- Larry R. Reed to Koufax Property LLC, $20,000, Ringgold Township.
- Ronald L. Caro exr. Robert F. Carol Est. and Connie S. Caro to Ronald L. Caro, Pine Creek Township.
- William W. Fryer and Sharon J. Fryer to Leslie A. Archibald, Bell Township.
- Karen J. Shaffer to Eric J. Hilliard and Bridgette M. Hilliard, Washington Township.
- Adlai Pennington to Firetree Ltd., $495,000, Young Township.
- Jeremy S. Keen to Michael A. Bickar and Alissa F. Bickar, $105,000, Washington Township.