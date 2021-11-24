BROOKVILLE — The magic of the Bowdish Model R.R. & Animated Miniatures show will happen again this Friday, Nov. 26th, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Jefferson County History center, 172-176 Main St., Brookville.
The JCHS Annual Awards reception and presentation will take place in the Bowdish gallery at 4 p.m. We invite JCHS members and Board of Directors to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
These awards are normally presented at our Annual Dinner, but since we have canceled the dinner out of COVID-19 concerns, we are presenting them preceding the Bowdish Light-Up Night Show. As the awards to be given out are still a “secret,” the award recipients will be announced next week.
Please note: There will no Bowdish show on the last Saturday of November, Nov. 27. The next show will be mid-December, to be announced.