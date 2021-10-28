BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority has been awarded a total of $1.95 million in financing by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), according to a press release from state Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) and state Rep. Brian Smith (R-66) Wednesday.
The Brookville Municipal Authority will receive a $758,550 low-interest loan and a $1,191,450 grant from PENNVEST to replace lead joint water distribution piping and 62 service connections and fittings along Main Street in the borough. This existing system serves 2,385 residential customers with a population of 5,560, and current user fees are not expected to increase as a result of the funding package, according to the release.
Brookville Water Commissioner Clyde Bullers said the authority applied for the grant at the beginning of August, and saw this as an opportunity to get the old pipes and lead components replaced.
“We were well pleased, happy with the results,” said Bullers. “It is replacing some over 100-year-old pipe that has been on Main Street that has been a concern of the authority. It has been the source of many waterline breaks, and it’s a good opportunity.”
The project will replace lines from Franklin Avenue, go the whole length of Main Street, through the business district of downtown Brookville, and end just beyond Valley and South White streets.
“A portion of the water distribution system along Main Street was installed in the early 1900s and includes aged, leaking, lead joint water pipes and fittings,” said Dush. “The removal of lead components from the system will address potential contaminants in the drinking water and reduce the risk of lead to those using the system.
“Additionally, the installation of the 3,000 feet of new 12-inch diameter ductile iron water pipe, along with the replacement of associated service lines, will improve system reliability, as well as the flow, pressure, and fire protection to Brookville’s business district,” ush said.
“Residents need to have reliable water service without a big jump in their bills to pay for significant infrastructure upgrades,” said Smith. “I am always pleased when I can help bring tax dollars back to the district to improve our overall quality of life. This is an extremely worthy project that will further ensure community health and public safety.”
Bullers is estimating the project to begin sometime next year, and said it will be be done in blocks, and will likely have minimal impact on Main Street.
“The way it will proceed, will be a section of block at a time so once they get it competed they’ll continue, so there will be periods of inconvenience for short periods of time on main street,” Bullers said.
He is hesitant to give a definite start time because of the current shortage of materials the authority is experiencing. A stipulation of the grant is that the project has to be completed within a year, but Bullers said the shortage of materials might affect this.
“We don’t know for sure, based on the availability of materials right now, we may not get it started until late summer or fall,” Bullers said. “There is a shortage of materials everywhere, and to me that means we can say right now a spring start, but if the materials aren’t available, I”m sure they’re going to have to work with us on this.”
Bullers said the authority has been waiting on a project since the end of August because of pipe it still has not received. He said this is “going to be the biggest hurdle” the authority will have to get over.
PENNVEST is not supported by the state’s General Fund budget, which covers the daily operations and services of the Commonwealth. Financing is provided through the use of federal funding and prior bond issues by the state as well as proceeds from the Marcellus Shale Impact Fee legislation, Act 13 of 2012, according to the release.