BROOKVILLE — Council member Karen Allgeier presented the Brookville Borough Council with the findings of the Census now that the official numbers have been released, showing that the borough population has decreased since the 2010 Census.
“Effective with the 2020 Census, the total population of the borough of Brookville is 3,823, that is down 153 from 10 years ago,” Allgeier said.
Total households that reported were 1,687.
She also reported that, according to the Census, the average household income in the borough is $51,505. The employment rate is 60.6 percent. The poverty level income is $15,910.
The total housing units 1,853 plus or minus 94. The gross rent within the borough of residential units averages $667. The homeownership rate is 59.6 percent plus or minus 5.2 percent. Of that, 99 percent is owner occupied and the rest is renter occupied. The rental vacancy rate is 9 percent.
According to the Census, 3.5 percent of the borough residents are without health coverage. Allgeier reported that 15.9 percent of the population is disabled.
Ten percent of the population is veterans, plus or minus 2.5 percent, and of that 10 percent 83.1 are male and 16.9 are female.
“In all honesty with COVID during the 2020 Census, I believe that the numbers may be a little bit skewed because people didn’t know how to fill out the new form, or they didn’t know how to get online and fill out the form. So, these are the numbers, technically, that we’re stuck with for the next 10 years,” Allgeier said.
There was a lot of hard work behind the scenes she said to try to get people to turn in their Census forms, and to do it as accurately as possible while in lockdown.
Allgeier also noted that the county is down in population as a whole as well. She didn’t have the numbers in front of her, but said she believed the county was down about 3,000.
“It’s very disappointing because despite all the efforts put into it, I still believe the level for automatic CDBG funding is 4,000, so we’re just short of it again,” said Phil Hynes, council president.
The borough went through the appeal process 10 years ago, and both Allgeier and borough Solicitor Jim Dennison said they do not believe it would be worth it to try again this year. A Census appeal is not done by counting people, only housing units are counted during an appeal.