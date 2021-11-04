BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Community Theater is planning the first show in the Columbia Theater this weekend.
The theater group will be showing “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling on Saturday and Sunday, November 6 and 7. The Saturday show will be at 7 p.m. and the Sunday show will be at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 a person and will be sold at the door. Doors will open an hour before showtime, and masks are optional.
Reservations can also be made by calling 814-849-2562 and leaving contact information.
The group performed this play about five years ago, so some of them are already familiar with the parts. There are only two people playing the same part as last time, but many of them were involved in the last showing.
Karen Allgeier said what’s interesting about the play is they have a mother-daughter duo playing the parts of a mother-daughter in the play, M’lynn and Shelby playled by Dawn Spellman and Zoe Girty.
“The dynamic is very real,” Allgeier said.
The play is based on the writer’s experience with the death of his sister caused by diabetic complications. It follows the character Shelby and her medical struggles with diabetes, as well as the group of women she is friends with over the span of three years.
Harling highlights the way the characters use humor and lighthearted conversations to deal with the seriousness of the underlying story and situations.
As with the original stage play, there are no men in the show.
“You get to hear about the guys, but you don’t actually see them in the play,” Allgeier said.