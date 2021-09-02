BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Aug. 24
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Justin M. Zeruth, 34, of Huntingdon, who is charged with possession of firearm prohibited, two counts of forgery, receiving stolen property, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, make repairs/sell/ect offensive weapon, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without a license, and no rear lights. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Semaj Patterson, 21, of Philadelphia, who is charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joseph Franklin, 42, of Erie, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license, and no rear lights.
- Noltan Szabo, 23, of Clearfield, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Sean Robert Baier, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, failure to notify change in address, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jordan Scott Tosh, 24, of Brookville, who is charged with five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, vehicle turning left, and failure to carry license. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Kimberly M. Osbourne, 33, of Clarington, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, endangering the welfare of children, careless driving, and failure to yield right of way to pedestrians. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Hunter Lee Bailey, 18, of Sigel, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: minor, speeding, driving without a license, failure to notify of change in address, failure to use seat belt, improper muffler, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Eric Matthew Wolfe, 51, of Kittanning, who is charged with agricultural trespasser posted land. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Chris Porterfield, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- John R. Burtick Jr., 48, of Dayton, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, and disregard of traffic lane.
- Dillon Joseph Steighner, 19, of Mayport, who is charged with DUI: minor, DUI: general impairment, endangering the welfare of children, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, and purchase of alcoholic beverage by a minor. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.