BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Oct. 5.
Withdrawn/moved
- Leane Clark, 39, of Brookville, who was charged with harassment. This charge has been moved to non-traffic court.
- Richard McAninch, 81, of Brookville, who was charged with three counts of harassment.
Guilty Plea
- Blake Alexander Smith, 26, of Wall, New Jersey, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tyler Alexander Downing, 23, of Middletown, New Jersey, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. An additional charge of driving in right lane was withdrawn.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Christopher Allen Leach, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of firearm prohibited. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Brian James Markus, 40, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with two counts of possession of unstamped cigarettes.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Dillion Patrick Nelson, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. In a second case he is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Tiffany Marie Campbell, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 at 10 percent.
- Malachi Ray Hannold, 27, of Brockport, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Richard Ballard, 52, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Lacey Marie Montgomery, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jessica Cynthia McClure, 20, of Luthersburg, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Her bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Tanya L. Witherite, 44, of Muncy, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of a firearm with manufacturer number altered, and three counts of receiving stolen property. She is currently being held in the Muncy Correctional Facility. Her bail is set at $20,000 bail.