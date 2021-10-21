BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man is facing felony child endangerment charges following an incident where he allegedly physically abused a child for using a credit card without permission.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Anthony Wayne Brosius, 45, of Brookville, including two counts of child endangerment –third degree felony, two counts of aggravated assault of victim less than 13 years old –first degree felony, two counts of simple assault –first degree misdemeanor, and two counts of harassment –summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Brosius allegedly called the child’s mother to say that the child had spent money on Brosius’ mother’s credit card, and that he was furious. The mother told him to ground the child or spank him, and Brosius told her he was going to “flip out.”
The child’s mother later found several alleged injuries on the minor, such as a bruised left thigh, and a bruised left upper chest, a bruised left arm. The victim also told her they were slammed against a wall and their head had repeatedly hit off the wall during the incident.
The child’s mother then texted Brosius about the injuries, which he acknowledged in texts that were provided to the police.
She recalled discovering the injuries on the victim to police, and agreed for the police to interview the child about the incident alone. She did inform police the child is learning disabled, but believed they could give a statement on their own.
According to the affidavit, during the interview the victim told police when Brosius found they had used the credit card without permission, he grabbed them and pushed them against a wall with both hands. The victim said they hit their head off the wall three or four times.
After this, they were sent to their room, where Brosius allegedly punched them in the upper chest which made them fall to the ground. The victim then demonstrated to police holding their hands up in a submissive gesture while on the floor, and alleged that Brosius then held up a wooden stick like he was going to hit the child.
According to the victim, Brosius restrained himself from using the wooden stick, but did kick the child in the thigh. The child tried to escape to the neighbor’s house, but was pulled back in the room and shoved against the wall again.
Police later spoke with Brosius about this, and he said he pushed the victim against the wall, but denied anything further. When shown the text messages, he said he did not want to argue with the child’s mother and so did not attempt to deny the incident.
The victim was interviewed again at the child advocacy center with Western PA Cares for Kids, and this time asked about two separate accounts of physical abuse from Brosius. The second incident was another one related to the victim spending money on video games.
The victim alleged that during this incident, Brosius struck them with a board, leaving behind bruises on the lower back area. The second incident discussed was the one previously interviewed about by the police.
Brosius has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 18 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.