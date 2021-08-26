BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council spoke about the stakeholders meeting that was held at the Hickory Grove Elementary School regarding the possible tolling of the Interstate 80 bridges.
The borough was represented by Borough Manager Dana Rooney, who attended the meeting to share the borough’s concerns with the increase of traffic that bridge tolls would cause.
“That meeting specifically was to kind of give your stakeholders an idea and to talk to the community, some of the stakeholders in the community to see what the effects tolling would have on the town,” Rooney said.
Police Chief Vince Markle and Public Works Director Jonathan Rhoades also attended the meeting to express concerns about the effects such tolling would have on the town.
“And PennDOT agreed with this statement when this came up; out of all of the bridges that they’re looking to toll, Brookville has the shortest detour route around the bridge. So, theoretically if you want to avoid that toll, you’re going to hop off, you’re going to come through Brookville, and you’re going to hop back on,” Rooney said.
She then corrected, saying this would be a diversion route rather than a detour. PennDOT informed her a detour is only when the road is completely shut down and no traffic is allowed to go through. A diversion is when drivers choose to go around it.
Rooney also said that several months ago the council agreed to write a letter and to the local representatives, senators, and commissioners, and “a long list of the higher ups of power,” that the borough was against tolling, especially of its bridges.
“Especially because of the diversion route being so short, we really aren’t sure we can handle that excess traffic, especially in a safe manner,” Rooney said.
PennDOT also confirmed they will not begin construction until 2023 at the earliest.
“If they were to toll, I’m still in favor of trying to press them to give us a percentage of that for the fact that we maintain emergency services on that,” Council President Phil Hynes said.
Rooney said it was a “very informative meeting,” and that they are continuing to hope Brookville’s bridges do not get tolled.