FALLS CREEK — Cooper Farm Market has started its annual Pumpkin Fest on weekends after having to make the difficult decision to cancel the event last year.
This marks the 32nd Pumpkin Fest for the century-old family farm located on Cemetery Road in Falls Creek.
The festival opens at 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 16, and closes at 5 p.m. each day. The farm is fully stocked on all kinds, colors, and shapes of pumpkins for families to find the perfect ones for their decorations.
Families can come to choose their pumpkins for the season, and make a whole day of fun out of the event.
Also available during Pumpkin Fest are hayrides, a corn maze, barrel train rides and a petting zoo. The petting zoo features farm animals like the goats that are featured on Cooper Farm Market’s Facebook page.
A wristband for unlimited activities is $8, single activity tickets are $3 each, and children 3 years old and under are free.
There will also be a food truck that is cash only. Credit/debit cards can be used inside the farm market for all other purchases. The market will also be open each day of the festival, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all other days.