Glenn Herman Gearhart, 89, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.
Born on October 31, 1932, Glenn was the son of Alfred and Minnie May Gearhart.
Glenn proudly served his country with the US Army as a Bridge Crewmember, building bridges to keep areas accessible to servicemen and other military assets.
Glenn married Linda M. (Beam) Gearhart; Linda preceded him in passing.
Glenn was an incredibly hardworking man with an extensive work history starting at a young age. He worked in the mines as a child, as well as farming, he went on to hold positions at a horse racetrack, Rumple Toy Manufacturing, on the railroad, at Green Glenn Lumber for several years, Central Volkswagen, and held his last position with PA state as a rest stop attendant. Glenn was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching baseball and playing games of horseshoe. Glenn was a very hard worker who committed his motivated nature to his work as well as his family. He will be remembered as a loving and kind man who held out a helping hand to any who needed it. Glenn was an exceptional father and mentor to his sons as well as his granddaughter. He loved his family and will be dearly missed by those close to him.
Glenn is survived by two sons, Roderick Darryl (Connie) Gearhart; Jason Glenn Gearhart; one granddaughter; Amanda Lynn Gearhart; and two sisters; Loretta Bliss and Blanche Bum.
In addition to his parents and wife, Glenn was preceded in passing by seven siblings, Tom Gearhart; Gean Gearhart; Manuel Gearhart; Franklin Gearhart; Donald Gearhart; May Kagle; and Beulah Kurten.
Services will be held privately to the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.
