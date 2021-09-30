PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Gobbler’s Knob Wine Festival is coming up this weekend, but there are still tickets available to attend the event.
The event will be held Saturday, and will have two sessions to choose from; the first from 2 to 5 p.m. and the second from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 and cover wine tastings, wine glass hors d’oeuvres, and live music. Designated driver tickets are $15 and do not cover the cost of the wine tastings or wine glass.
Tickets are available online at shop.groundhog.org, the Gobbler’s Knob Visitors Center, the Chamber of Commerce office, and Laska’s Pizza. Attendees must be at least 21 years old to attend, and will have to have a valid ID to enter.
This event is a joint effort between the Groundhog Club and the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, and there are members of both organizations working both sections.
“They help with the tasting and help the wineries sell the product at both sessions. It’s been a great combination of the Chamber and the Inner Circle each year,” said Patrick “The O-zone” Osikowicz with the Groundhog Club.
There will be live music playing during both sections, and Punxsutawney Phil himself will be at Gobbler’s Knob. On the Brink will play from 2 to 5 p.m. and Zero Tolerance will be playing from 6 to 9 p.m.
“It’s a great day up at Gobbler’s Knob. It helps to showcase the new visitors center and the pavilion and patio area up at Gobbler’s Knob,” Osikowicz said.
He said his favorite part of the event is being there and socializing with all the people.
“Obviously with the Inner Circle our goal is to perpetuate and protect the lore around Punxsutawney Phil. I think that’s what our mission is as the Groundhog Club,” Osikowicz said.
This is one of the best attended events at Gobbler’s Knob, other than Groundhog Day, according to Osikowicz.