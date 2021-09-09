BROOKVILLE — The Greenberg Cadillac Museum is a private collection of 70+ fully restored Cadillacs – America’s premier automotive brand – spanning the decades and models from 1905 to the present. This incredible exhibition will reopen its doors for two additional events Saturday Sept. 25, and Saturday Oct. 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. The Greenberg Cadillac Museum is located at 67 South White St. in Brookville.
The Greenberg Cadillac Museum is presented in partnership with the Jefferson County Historical Society. Entry is free but donations support the Jefferson County Historical Society which manages a number of historical events and facilities including The Jefferson County History Center and Scripture Rocks Heritage Park.
For more information please visit jchconline.org/events/, or greenbergcadillacmuseum.com.