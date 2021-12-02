BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners were approached by Paul Boboige with the Brookville Trail Hub group about a project to connect the Five Bridges Trail, currently ending in Allens Mills, with the Redbank Valley Trail in Brookville.
Boboige provided the county officials with a 2015 User Survey and Economic Impact Analysis of the Clarion-Little Toby Trail, which found the impact to be about $897,000 annually.
“That’s an 18-mile trail which bikers that can run that and back to Brockway or Ridgway ... in one day, so you don’t have any overnight accommodations. You can go there many times and see people from out of state, out of the area, even from other countries on that trail,” Boboige said.
He said since Brookville has the Redbank Valley Trail and the Five Bridges Trail from Brockway to Allens Mills, there is a gap of about 10 miles.
If they could be tied together, the economic impact would be “magnified greatly, because now you could go from the Armstrong Trail to the Red Bank Trail, to this extension of Five Bridges, and then on to the Clarion-Little Toby, and that’s going to be extended to Johnsonburg,” Boboige said.
“That’s over 100 miles of trail and that’s definitely at least one overnight trip. And that would bring in a lot of people ... and if they come into our area and spend a night ... that’s bringing in money,” he said.
In his letter to the county, Boboige said the impact of a multi-day trail alliance would multiply the financial impact of the trails greatly, as seen with the Great Allegheny Passage, which has an economic impact of about $8.3 million annually.
He asked the commissioners for support of the project, and said they are working to form a local group in Brookville and Brockway to take on the project. He explained the group would need a government entity’s backing when they apply for funding for grant matching, and that they would like to have a commissioner or representative on the board.
Boboige also said the Pennsylvania Environmental Council and Department of Conservation of Natural Resources have shown interest in the development of the “missing link” in the PA Wilds loop.