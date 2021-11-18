BROOKVILLE — The following is a complete schedule of the holiday happenings and events going on around town through the rest of the month.
Wednesday, Nov. 245 to 8 p.m. –Light Up Brookville Decorating Contest judging
Friday, Nov. 26Light Up Brookville
5 to 7 p.m. Pre-parade celebration activities begin in town such as automated train rides around town, a face painter, the Bowdish Model Railroad display in the Jefferson County History Center, the children’s tent with craft activities sponsored by local organizations, and the Brookville Community Band playing holiday music.
7 p.m. Lennea Darrin Parade begins coming through town, ending with Santa Claus himself.
Saturday, Nov. 27Small Business Saturday
9 a.m to 5 p.m. Holiday Extravaganza at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. There will be craft vendors and a silent auction held during the day that will benefit the Jefferson County Farm Bureau Agriculture Education Program.
4:30 p.m. Moonlight Drive-in Theatre opens offering Polar Express showing for free. Movie will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5Rebecca M. Arthurs Library mini book and bake sale
Saturday, Dec.49 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brookville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary Children’s Shopping Martin the upstairs social hall. Children can shop and have their gifts wrapped, and all gifts are under $10. There will also be food and drinks available in the kitchen from the Ladies Auxiliary.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brookville Evangelical United Methodist Church Christmast craft and gift bazaar.
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. YMCA Youth and Government Soup and baked goods sale. Sales benefit the Youth and Government Club’s trip to Harrisburg in the spring 2022 for its conference event.
10 a.m to 3 p.m. Chateau d’Argy Christmas Craft and Vendor show.
12 p.m to 4 p.m. Brookville Chamber of Commerce Wine and Shine walk featuring nine wineries, one brewery, and two distilleries.
2 p.m. Rebecca M. Arthurs Gingerbread House decorating contest
Saturday, Dec. 111 p.m. Holiday Historic Church Tours will begin including the Brookville Presbyterian Church, the First United Methodist Church, the Grace Lutheran Church, the First BAptist Church, the HOliy Trinity Episcopal Church, the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and the Evangelical United Methodist Church.