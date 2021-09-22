BROOKVILLE — Seven Brookville Area High School alumni will be formally recognized for induction into the school’s 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes.
The induction ceremony will be held next Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
The 2020 class is represented by 1952 alum Ret. Col. James Harding of Huntingdon, Tenn.; 1972 alum Bill Kutz; 1954 alum Dr. Karl Nolph; and 1966 alum David Taylor of Brookville. Kutz and Nolph are being honored posthumously.
The 2021 class is represented by 1969 alum Dick Bowley of Peachtree City, Ga.; 1955 alum Robert Pence of Littleton, Colo.; and 1990 alum Dr. Uma Chapa-Perni of Pepper Pike, Ohio.
Scheduled to present testimonials for the 2020 class are 1987 alum Rich Rhoades of Brookville on behalf of Col. Harding; longtime Brookville Area teacher Ron Ramolt on behalf of the late Mr. Kutz; Dr. Erika Nolph-Ringdahl of Columbia, Mo. on behalf of her late father Dr. Karl Nolph; and Diana Farley of Brookville for Mr. Taylor.
Scheduled to present testimonials for the 2021 class are 1973 alum Dan Bowley of Reynoldsville for his brother Dick Bowley; 1957 alum Norma Brown of Brookville for Mr. Pence; and BAHS school director, Hall of Fame chairperson and emcee John Pozza of Brookville for Dr. Chapa-Perni.
The induction ceremony is free and open to the public as part of the school’s annual homecoming festivities. Both HOF classes will also be introduced during halftime of Brookville’s homecoming football game against Moniteau on Friday, Oct. 1.