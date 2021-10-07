REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee approved several personnel items, as well as contracts and purchases, during Monday evening’s meeting.

Personnel

  • Carrie Toven was transitioned to the part time Practical Nursing Program as an instructor effective Aug. 30, 2021.
  • Effective Aug. 26, 2021, Pam Kerr transitioned from Automotive Collision Repair instructor to the School to Career coordinator.
  • Saber Brown was approved as an academic substitute.
  • Stacey Rising was hired as the new Automotive Collision Repair instructor.
  • There were also late agenda items, due to the response to the “ongoing health emergency due to the pandemic,” as well as the need to fill a custodian vacancy.
  • Travis Kalgren, custodian, resigned effective Oct. 15, 2021, and Chelsea Engle will be hired as a full-time custodian.

Contracts/purchases

  • Jeff Tech renewed its cyber insurance policy with Beazley retroactive as of Aug. 29, 2021, which is a $5,382 increase from 2020-21.
  • Jeff Tech will purchase a vertical milling machine for $52,995. It will also purchase a Haas Minimill in the amount of $33,995.
  • It was approved that Jeff Tech will also purchase 75 laptop computers at $360 per computer. These are needed due to increased student enrollment.

