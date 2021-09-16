BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners gave a brief update on the construction of the ground floor of Jefferson Place during their meeting Tuesday morning.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said the commissioners now have a completion date for sometime in November.
“They are moving along at a very nice clip, so at this stage in the game we believe that’s when it will take place still,” Bullers said.
He confirmed the Treasurer’s and the Veterans Affairs offices will be moved downstairs.
“Those are two very high traffic areas,” Bullers said.
IT will be moved downstairs as well, and a lot of the space utilized for voting and election times will now take place downstairs.
“That saves up and down the steps, elevator, and a lot of the traffic up here,” he added.
They are also considering moving the Commissioner’s meetings to the downstairs, as there will be a large conference room on the ground floor now. The main goal with the renovation is to save the general public from having to come up to the second floor as much as possible.
American Rescue
Plan funds The commissioners also gave a brief update on the American Rescue Plan funds, as many of the boroughs have received their first installment of the money and are making plans for it. The commissioners still have not made specific plans for the money yet. They are still gathering on exactly what the monies can be used for.
Jefferson County
Housing Authority Stacy Elaine Stacy of Punxsutawney was appointed to the Jefferson County Housing Authority to fulfill the unexpired term of Captain Shane Carter. Carter was one of the captains of the Punxsutawney Salvation Army, and recently moved from the area.