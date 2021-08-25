BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners reorganized following the appointment of Scott North to the seat vacated by Jack Matson, who held the chairman position, during the meeting Tuesday morning.
Under reorganization, Commissioner Herb Bullers was appointed as chairman.
The commissioners also approved entering an agreement with Henderson Township to provide Community Development Block Grant competitive funding for $2,675,025 for the Stump Creek Water System Improvement Project.
Jefferson County Director of Development Bill Setree spoke to this agreement, saying the Village of Stump Creek has had water problems for the last few years like lines leaking and struggling to provide water at times.
“This grant money will be used to replace all the existing water lines throughout the system and also install a new storage tank,” Setree said.
Setree said this project will not take care of all the problems. The township is also having issues with one of the wells, which the township has discussed in the past. This project and money allocation will not solve this problem, only the leaking water lines.
“They are looking for grant money of some sort to address the well situation, but this project here will alleviate a lot of the leaks so the wells they have may be able to keep up. That’s yet to be determined,” Setree said.
North asked if there was a possibility for the residents to tie into an existing municipal water system. Setree said this has been brought to their attention but at this time, “there doesn’t seem to be any interest in that.”
The commissioners also approved entering into the consulting engineering services agreement amendment C20-4 with Gwin, Dobson and Foreman Inc., for $349,000 for engineering and inspection services for this same project.
“This agreement is just to allow the engineering firm to move forward with the design of the project,” Setree said.