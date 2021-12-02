BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail is back to zero cases in the inmate population, according to information provided at last week’s jail board meeting.
“The jail is actually back down to zero positive cases on the inmate side. We were elevated last month, we did have quite a few up there, but we’re back down to zero as of today,” said Warden Dustin Meyers.
There are some cases within the jail staff, but he requires the staff to have a negative test before they are allowed to come back from their quarantine.
“We have had one here and one there. We currently have one out for a COVID positive. In order for them to come back they do have to test negative for COVID before I let them back. Just because their quarantine is up, I don’t let them come back in until they physically test negative — not taking any chances there,” Myers said.
With the rise of COVID-19 cases for a short period of time, the programs did have to be shut down, but he said they were opened back up the day before the meeting. The programs are available again, and the jail is still offering on-site and off-site video visitation, he said.
“That’s still really good so people, even through the pandemic, can see their loved ones and communicate with their children and things like that,” Myers said.
The jail is also doing well with supplies, not seeing major issues with shortages. Myers said the jail itself had a bit of a stockpile of some items, and the 911 center has been helping them with other supplies they might need.
Myers said the transport issue the sheriff’s department reported on a few months back seems to have been righted by the state. He said some of the larger facilities are having a larger problem, but since Jefferson County is a small facility they don’t have many inmates to transfer to state facilities each month.
He said whatever issues the state was having on their side seems to have been fixed.
Myers also reported the jail is fully staffed now, and they are not hiring at this time, but will continue to accept applications.
“Everybody knows that could change tomorrow … and it will help us to get our full-time COs through the department of corrections training they’re required to go through, we’ll have the part-timers cover on those spots, and then obviously if the officers go down with a sickness or something we have them to help out,” Myers said.
He said the jail has a good team working at the facility, and that they’ve also gotten several COs back that had moved to other facilities.