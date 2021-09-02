REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority discussed a change in the prices for the household hazardous waste collection event coming up on Sept. 11 during its meeting last week.
During Authority Director Donna Cooper’s report, she said she had just found out the prices for some of the materials collected had changed from what the authority had been advertising.
The authority recently found out the prices from ECSR, the company that collects the materials for them, is having issues with the waste disposal company it uses.
“It’s due to, I believe, federal regulation and EPA... has affected where they take the hazardous waste to,” Cooper said. “We haven’t started the heavy advertising, but we’ve started some advertising. I’ve been telling people since the last collection to get registered.”
The price of electronic items being recycled is not being affected, but the major changes were the price of latex paint increasing by 25 cents a pound, adhesive and cleaners increasing $2 a pound and pesticides increasing by $4 a pound.
Cooper told the authority board they could pass those increased costs on to the people, or just cover the cost themselves and keep the prices as is. The authority evaluated what the impact would be to make this decision.
Cooper said some other solid waste authorities around the area are having the same collection on the same day and have experienced this problem. She said the Clearfield County director is asking their authority to pay the difference. Given the average quantity of everything collected and the price changes to the materials, the Jefferson County authority expects to have to pay about $4,000 for the collection.
The board decided they would keep the prices the same as advertised, and cover the cost of the increase, but ask for donations during the collection to help offset the costs.
Since pesticides were the largest increase, this is what the board focused on. During the last collection, the board received 153 pounds of pesticides. There are already 63 people registered for the collection who saw the original prices before registering.
“We re-adjust the advertising and hope that we still get people. We could limit the materials, we just take pesticides down, but I think that’s going to be difficult. I’ve sent fliers to all these people… you’re talking many months here of this information already being disbursed,” Cooper said.
The authority discussed ways to limit what they would have to pay by trying to accommodate the pesticide price, but ultimately decided against such changes.
“There’s nothing we can do, this is completely a situation beyond their control. Where they were taking their stuff (waste) is shut down until they can come into EPA compliance, and they cannot accept stuff until October,” Cooper said.
The new prices are based on a place in eastern Pennsylvania and Detroit that ECSR found to take the waste.
The hazardous household waste collection will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Falls Creek Goodwill, 101 Preston Way.
Registration is required for the event, and there is a limited number of spots. To register, visit www.ecsr.net and find “upcoming collection events,” or call 1-866-815-0016.