BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board addressed a situation that took place over the last couple of weeks, mainly on social media, regarding the death of a former inmate.
Earlier this week, Jail Warden Dustin Myers said first and foremost he extends his condolences to the friends and family of the former inmate.
“On behalf of myself, the jail staff, and the county, I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the family of that individual,” Myers said.
He also said he wished people would get the full details of a situation before people started fabricating what happened. He said he does all he can to make the jail and the experience for inmates better.
“Pretty much everything I have seen on social media is a complete fabrication,” Myers said. “It tears you apart when you see something like that. I know, I’ve been in this position for under two years, and I’ve done nothing but try to improve the jail up there as a whole… just their overall life in general up there to make it a better facility for everyone, because times are changing which means we also have to change up there. We can’t do the same things we’ve always done up there.”
He said it was awful for everybody involved, but wished people would wait for the facts to come out before spreading misinformation online.
Myers said the inmate was incarcerated for 25 days, but had been released from the jail’s custody 32 days before he died.
“The biggest things online, ‘he was duct taped to a chair,’ ‘he was not fed or given water.’ Those are completely inaccurate. They’re completely false, I mean I don’t even know how else to put it. It’s unacceptable. I would never do that to a person. No one in my facility would do that. No one,” Myers said.
Deputy Warden Brandon Schott thanked the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for coming to the jail when a peaceful protest was planned.
“I appreciate the sheriffs were on standby in case emotions run high and things get out of control,” Schott said.