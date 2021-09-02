FALLS CREEK — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority is planning its next hazardous household waste collection day in September.
The next collection will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Falls Creek Goodwill, 101 Preston Way, the same location as the last collection event.
Registration is required for this event, and there is a limited number of spots. To register, visit www.ecsr.net and find “upcoming collection events,” or call 1-866-815-0016.
“We’re hoping that it’s going to be a good turnout. We always fill up, we always have to extend the hours. So, we’re getting pretty close to it now that I would imagine we’ll start seeing some time slots filling up,” Solid Waste Authority Director Donna Cooper said.
The authority always partners with Goodwill on these collections, which Cooper said the authority was grateful for. Not only does Goodwill provide the drop-off locations, but they also provide a forklift operator, which saves the authority money.
“As you know, this collection helps our residents properly dispose of or recycle such items as computers, printers, wire or anything that gets attached to a computer, televisions, household hazardous waste, which would be like cleaners, pesticides, pool chemicals. We even take those gas grill propane tanks. I know some people have a hard time getting rid of the older tanks because they won’t take them in the exchange program,” Cooper said.
The cost for materials are;
- Tube/CRT televisions and monitors –60 cents per pound
- All other electronics –40 cents per pound
- Paint –88 cents per pound
- Household hazardous waste –$2 per pound
- Bulbs and batteries –75 cents per pound
- Propane gas grill tanks –$4 each
- Pesticides –$6 per pound
“Hopefully by holding these collections, we’re keeping this stuff out of the landfill, and then we’re also helping curb the illegal dumping of these items,” Cooper said.