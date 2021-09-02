REYNOLDSVILLE — Donna Cooper, director of the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority, recently updated the Jefferson County Commissioners on the Recycling Fund, and shared a resolution the Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania is encouraging townships and entities to adopt to stop money from being removed from the fund by the state.
Cooper has said during past commissioners’ meetings that millions of dollars have been removed from the Recycling Fund to balance the state budget, and that this could impact solid waste authorities in the future.
Cooper is a member of the legislative committee with Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania, or PROP, who have been reaching out to organizations and borough agencies to point out the funds being taken away will hurt the local programs, and are already dedicated in most cases.
“(The committee) tries to keep in touch with what issues are affecting solid waste and recycling,” Cooper said.
The resolution being suggested to these entities reads, “Resolved, that (entity name) opposes transfers of any funds from the Recycling Fund to the Commonwealth’s General Fund.”
In an update to this situation, she has met with the Jefferson County Township Association, who passed the resolution at the local level. She is also going to meet with the Jefferson County Farm Bureau about the resolution, and said her counterparts in other counties are doing the same.
“It all affects, at every level, the environment and those kinds of things,” Cooper said. “Even though we know that the monies are gone, or they’ve been transferred, we’re not sitting still and taking it. So, we’re hoping that we’ll get legislative focus on this and it will stop.”
The Recycling Fund’s money largely comes from a fee attached to refuse collection billing. The fee is currently $2 for every ton of Pennsylvania waste.
“Seventy percent of those funds are to go back out to the municipalities to implement the programs… and they have not raised that since 1988. So, the inflation factor is not in there at all,” Cooper said.
Cooper also said this fee was not meant to be permanent when it was first implemented, but was a sunset fee.
The funds are to be used for the development and implementation of recycling programs, recycling coordinator, grants for municipal recycling programs, and market development and waste reduction studies.
To date, there has been more than $200 million transferred from the Recycling Fund to various other state programs since 1999. The largest transfer took place last year with the $50 million transfer to balance the budget. From 1999 to 2004 there were four transfers of $25 million and one transfer of $15 million to the Growing Greener Fund.
Cooper said the Growing Greener Fund also has a fee on waste bills.
“This is not the only special fund that this is happening too,” Cooper said. “The reason they first took after this fund is because they said there was excess funds in it, and that’s not the case, but it’s the way that the legislators looked at those numbers. A lot of the grants that we typically get are multi-year. Then that means those monies are encumbered, and they’re not necessarily looking at those encumbered monies, so they’re thinking there’s a pot of money there.”
The Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors will have its annual meeting in October, where they will adopt resolutions for the coming year. Cooper said once the resolutions are adopted, they have the ability to lobby on it and bring attention to it.
“We’re trying to seek multiple groups now that are on the same page hoping to stop this,” Cooper said. “Citizens can contact their legislators and tell them how important the recycling programs are to them and that they want to see that it’s still funded like it should be.”