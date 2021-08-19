BROOKVILLE –Katy’s Route 28 Bulk Foods held its monthly tasting with Stello Foods on Friday, also adding in a tasting of other products from the store.
Store owner Katy Zafuto started hosting the tastings with Stello’s in April, and has continued them monthly. Since starting them, she has also began doing her own tasting of other products she carries in the store.
Katy’s Route 28 Marketing and Media Manager Tammy Miller said some people think the store is only a bulk food store, but it is also a grocery store. To showcase this, Zafuto created a meal completely using products from her store.
The meal this month were meatballs done in a crockpot from the store.
“She also did a bunch of giveaways, kind of like a customer appreciation kind of day,” Miller said.
The Stello tasting typically draws more people to the store, so Zafuto and her workers have been making the most of it. Dawnette Squires with Stello Foods said she brings something new with her to each tasting.
“And it seems like once the people try them, they’re on the shelf,” Miller said.
Zafuto also listens to the requests of her customers as much as she can. Most recently, she had many asking for Chambersburg peaches, so she drove to get them.
She also told Miller she was going to be adding something new to the shelves atleast every week. One of the largest areas of growth in the store has been the gluten free section, according to Miller.
“We did a giveaway… where people suggested what they wanted to see on the shelves. It was neat because I thought she was going to choose one or two things… but she has added a lot of what people have suggested,” Miller said.
To see when the next Stello tasting will be, watch the Katy’s Route 28 Bulk Food Store page on Facebook.