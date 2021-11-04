KNOXDALE — The Knoxdale Area Little Free Library is collecting winter clothes again this year for local families in need.
The collection will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 and will have three drop-off locations for donations. They are collecting hats, gloves, and socks this winter.
The drop-off sites are Caylor’s home at 158 Witch Hollow Road, Brookville in the big yellow box on her front porch, the Knoxdale United Methodist Church in the office, and Barrell 55 in Brookville. Caylor can be contacted through Facebook.
The Knoxdale Little Library was formed in May 2018 by Becky and Dave Caylor. Becky Caylor wanted to give back to the community, and encourage the love of reading. She reached out to the community on the Knoxdale Facebook page about the possibility, and received positive feedback.
“My husband Dave has built all three huts, and my garage started filling up with wonderful donations from friends, neighbors and friends of friends,” Caylor said.
There are three book huts set up at the Knoxdale United Methodist Church. Some benches were added to the area with the money raised during the grand opening celebration.
Since the reveal of the little library, Story Time has been staged during the Knoxdale Homecoming and the Coolspring Fall Festival. Caylor also takes care of the huts, and will often put seasonal books in them throughout the year.
“Again, I asked the question, ‘What do you think of a new project giving away hats and gloves for winter?’” Caylor asked two years ago, and received a wonderful response once again.
Book donations are accepted year round. These can be dropped off to Caylor at her home as well.
“I am so very proud of the care and involvement shown in this endeavor, and couldn’t do it without our book lovers group,” Caylor said.