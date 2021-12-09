BROOKVILLE — The magic of the Bowdish Model Railroad & Animated Miniatures show happens one more time this year on Saturday, December 11, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County History center, 172-176 Main St., Brookville.
The last of the 2021 JCHS Annual Awards reception and presentation will take place in the Bowdish gallery at noon. JCHS members and Board of Directors are invited to attend to help honor this award recipient.
Light refreshments will be served.
These awards are normally presented at the historical society’s Annual Dinner, but since the dinner was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, the third award, The Arthur Altman Award, is being presented at the last Christmas Show of the year. The Kate Scott Award and the new Lifetime Achievement Award were presented at the Bowdish Light-Up Night Show.
As the award to be given out on Dec. 11 is still a “secret,” all award recipients will be announced mid-December.