BROOKVILLE — The Light Up Brookville Committee has been working to prepare for the 14th annual event coming later this month, officially welcoming the Christmas season, and Santa, to town.
As always the Light Up Brookville parade will take place the Friday after Thanksgiving, November 26, with the town events beginning at 5 p.m. and the parade kicking off at 7 p.m.
Pre-parade activities on Main Street include automated train rides around town, a face painter, the Bowdish Model Railroad display in the Jefferson County History Center, the children’s tent with craft activities sponsored by local organizations, and the Brookville Community Band playing holiday music. Most of the events will be free to the public.
There will also be vendors serving hot chocolate and food.
“Holiday street decorations and the Community Christmas Tree in the courthouse yard are officially lighted during this event. The culminating activity is the parade filled with live music, floats, marching units, fire trucks, and the arrival of Santa atop the BVFC truck,” said the event committee.
Back by popular demand this year, the house decorating contest will take place again, with the added category for best decorated business. One winner of each category will win $250. Those planning to participate must enter online at www.lightupbrookvillepa.com and complete the form.
Participating homes and businesses must be decorated and illuminated for judging on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Organizations interested in participating in the Lennea Darren Christmas Parade can also register on the website and fill out an entry form. There will also be prizes of $250 for the best decorated fire truck, best float, and judges choice.
Parade lineup begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Santa Claus will be the final arrival in the parade, and will then go to his cottage to visit with children.
“Santa meets and listens to each child as they share their gift list and then receive sweets from Mrs. Claus,” said the committee members.
Santa will then have hours in his cottage in front of the courthouse until Christmas weekend. Times will be posted on the cottage.
Those wishing to make a donation, have questions, or suggestions can call 814-715-0327.