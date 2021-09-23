MARIENVILLE — The annual Marienville Oktoberfest will take place this weekend from Sept. 24 to 26 in the town square on Route 66.
Overnight lodging can be found at visitpago.com as the whole weekend will be filled with activities.
Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday the craft and food vendors will open for business. Also at 6 p.m. the home and business decorating contest winners and costume contest themed “colors of autumn” will be announced.
From 7 to 10 p.m. the street dance with Digitrax will take place.
Craft and food vendors will open again Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m. At 11 a.m. the children’s pumpkin bowling will begin. At noon the Marienville Lion’s Club chicken barbecue will open, along with the children’s corn husking contest. The children’s bike race will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the tractor races at 2 p.m. From 2 to 4 p.m. the AD/HD band will play.
The parade through town begins at 4 p.m. Music by TRIXX will close out the night from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Sunday, a church service will be held in the town square at 11 a.m. sponsored by the Marienville United Methodist Church. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the craft and food vendors will be open for the final day. The car show sponsored by the Marienville Volunteer Fire Company will also be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music will be provided by CHAZ form 1 to 4 p.m. in the town square. The pet parade will be held at 2 p.m.
Drawing for all the raffles will be done at 4 p.m. to close out the festival.