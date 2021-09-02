BROOKVILLE — Matson Lumber Brookville Yard celebrated four years with no lost-time accidents, the longest recorded time period for the company, and were given a pig roast by the company to celebrate.
A lost-time accident is any accident that forces an employee to miss any days away from work. President Burt Craig clarified that this doesn’t mean there were no splinters or stubbed toes, but that no accidents of any substance occurred.
Even an accident where the employee had to go to the hospital for stitches, then return to work would be considered lost-time.Craig, Safety Manager Joseph Siegel, and Yard Manager Jason Vandervort all gave credit to the employees for this achievement.
All three agreed going four years in the lumber industry is almost unheard of, and that they were extremely proud with the hard work the employees put in to reach this milestone. This landmark was reached on June 26, and plans for a celebration were put in motion soon after.
“I think we have a great group of people here and we’ve applied a lot of training and cross training, and I think that made them very good at paying attention to detail,” Vandervort said.
Craig also compared it to traveling, saying the state provides safe roads to travel and makes everyone get their car inspected to make sure it’s safe. He said Matson Lumber “wants to provide an environment that is conducive to safe operations, but the credit goes to the employees…”
He said they did this by coming to work everyday and being attentive, watching out for one another, helped train new people, reported unsafe incidents, and made every effort possible for safety.
“We can’t take credit for this as management, it’s pretty well theirs,” Craig said. “A great degree of it is on the integrity of the employees.”
The brookville yard has around 40 employees, and of the group, 19 of them have been at the yard for the full four years.
One employee, Brad Mason, said this achievement meant a lot to him, but what meant even more was the acknowledgment from the management of the effort by the workers.
“I’ve been working for 45 years, and this is the first place that’s ever really done anything for me for accident free,” Mason said. “I’ve worked in steel mills and other places, plastic extruding places, and there’s people injured all the time.”
He said he was amazed at the amount of physical labor that’s involved, that not more injuries took place. Another employee, Travis Radecker said it was something to take pride in “and they do.”
Matson Lumber has two other yards as well, and both Mason and Radecker said they hoped the other yards could reach this milestone as well.
“With us doing this, it might set an example for something for them to shoot for,” Radecker said.
“A number of those employees serve on our safety committee, so we are appreciative of that. That is a predominantly employee composed group that we use to help administrate our safety program,” Craig said.
This group performs inspections, walkthroughs, and makes recommendations. Craig gave Siegel credit for facilitating this committee and enforcing the completion of a lot of the tasks. Siegel said the rate of lost-time accidents in the sawmill industry is relatively high because of the machinery they work with everyday.
Craig said this achievement is even more impressive, “given the current labor status in the Brookville area,”
“Oftentimes those employees are working short-handed,” Vandervort said. “We don’t ask them to do less when they’re short-handed. They’re doing the same amount with less guys.”
Craig said everyday, everyone at the yard is working around high traffic, working around automated machinery, and in ambient environments. With all of these factors, the employees still apply themselves and “stay astute enough to be cognizant of the dangers of their surroundings.”
New employees are put through an orientation program, and assign mentors to help with the knowledge gap.
Craig said there are definitely incentives by the company for the employees to strive for this achievement in all the yards.