BROOKVILLE — More than 300 senior citizens gathered last Thursday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds for the annual senior picnic, sponsored by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging.
Executive director Molly McNutt said, “What started out as a cold and rainy day turned into a beautiful sunny fall day at the fairgrounds. Most of the seniors were from Jefferson County but some folks from Clearfield and Elk counties joined us, too.”
A special visitor at the picnic was Junebug, a 5-year-old therapy donkey who has been visiting local senior groups. Junebug was accompanied by her owners, Rocky and Margaret McCarty, of Brockport, founders of Heavenly Hee Haw Therapy.
The picnic included a vendor fair, with businesses and organizations offering information on health and community services available to them. Many also provided giveaways, such as pens and notepads. JCAAA herded the Meadows Clarion ice cream truck to serve free ice cream to everyone.
Providing live music throughout the day was Michael B. Coates.
A picnic lunch was served by The Nutrition Group, with Galliker’s Dairy providing free refreshments that included iced tea and lemonade. Brookville Culligan Water donated 10 cases of bottled water.
Door prizes were awarded throughout the day. “Over 45 prizes were given and we had 32 business organizations participate,” McNutt said. “The lucky 50/50 winner received $278!”
She said volunteers from Priority First Credit Union and Cresco Yeltrah helped with clean-up.