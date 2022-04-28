BROOKVILLE — Amanda Mignogna, of Brookville, is the newest member of the Brookville Area School Board.
Open interviews were held Monday night at the the school board’s monthly business meeting, postponed for a week due to Easter vacation, with two applicants applying for the position.
Interviewed with Mignogna was Tabitha Coyne. Both said their children attended the Brookville schools and they were interested in serving on the school board to invest in the children.
Mignogna said she works at the library, focusing on children’s programs, and has experience working with children of all ages. She said she would like “ to invest herself, to give back to the community. I would definitely be very passionate about what we are doing.” She said she believes the best school districts are those with “people who are involved in the well-being of the next generation, because that is what is going to keep our country going.”
Prior to the interviews, the board accepted with regret the resignation of board member Kerith Strano Taylor, who has served on the school board since 2011. “The district is grateful for her strong and effective leadership, her advocacy on behalf of our students and her support of programs and policies,” the motion said. Strano Taylor has accepted the position of director of Jefferson County CYS.
Next month the board will select a board member to fill her seat on the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation.
The board also accepted with regret the resignations of LouAnn Leathem and Veralee Brewer, who are retiring at the end of the school year.
Superintendent Erich May said, “It is worth noting that the Pinecreek kitchen is retiring. Veralee, with 35 years in the district, and LouAnn, with 25 years — that’s a lot of tacos. They have been a great team, so I want to thank them for their 60 years of service. Great ladies, great workers and we will be forever grateful for their service to the Brookville schools.”
Resignations were also accepted from Samantha Vrobel, business office assistant; Michael Troutman, teacher aide/pool aide at Hickory Grove; and Stacy Rice special education teacher at Northside and Pinecreek schools.
In other personnel matters:
- Rachel McConnell was hired as the special education secretary at $12.40 per hour, pending review of required paperwork.
- Hired for the extended school year were teachers Anthony David, Elice (Hamaker) Morelock, Haley Conner, Sarah Leight, Heidi Afton, Angel LaCombe, Dawn Spellman and Michelle Hopper; and child aides Pamela Prinkey and Jodi Shaffer.
- Hired for the Title I Summer Literacy program were teachers Brittany Ankeny, Kaitlyn Hill, Jennifer Weaver and Joni Murray.
- Supplemental contracts were approved for Jenny Lewis and Stephanie Zacherl, co-advisors for the Class of 2027.
- Approved as football volunteers were Bryan Dworek and Frank Zocco.
- Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were Melany Rhodes of Brookville, aide; and Janet Lawrence of Brookville and Sherry Young of Brookville, business office assistants.
Finance
The board approved three bids for upgrades in the stadium at the high school. Bids were awarded to:
- Qualite Sports Lighting, LLC, of Hillsdale, MI, for new stadium lights, $281,000.
- CBF Contracting, Inc., of Sligo, as general contractor for construction of the new press box, $185,400, with an alternate bid for an additional $4,145 for the use of composite decking materials.
- Tech Services, Inc. of Ridgway for a sound system and electrical work associated with the new lights and press box, $168,664.
Work at the stadium is expected to be completed this summer, in time for the fall sports season.
- The board accepted a $500 donation from Bass Pro Shop for support of the High School Fishing Club and the donation of a three-door cooler made by Bev-Air Corp, in support of the wrestling, basketball and volleyball booster clubs. The cooler is valued at approximately $6,000.
- May said two new scholarships are being offered to Brookville students. John W. Jenks Hobah Lodge has established a $500 senior award and the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation has started a new scholarship “that is potentially good for $1,000 a year for four years. We are really grateful for the work that is being done on behalf of our graduates,” he said.
Budget preparation
Business administrator Ellen Neyman presented an overview of revenue and expenditures for the 2022-2023 school year, as the board continues work on next year’s budget.
Briefly reviewing anticipated local revenue, she said, “There are no changes in the local revenue” from what was presented last month, “so tonight’s figures show no increase in tax rates.” Some revenue amounts are still unknown, making current projections for next year’s budget $9,499,000 from local income; $16,657,000 from state sources and $1,905,000 in federal revenue.
She also reviewed anticipated expenses for next year’s budget, showing a 2 percent increase for the year, with the highest increases coming in education expenses, which include salaries, supplies, costs for students attending cyber school and the district’s share of the Jeff Tech budget.
The board will be asked to approve a preliminary budget at its meeting on Monday, May 16, with the proposed budget then to be on public display for 30 days. A final budget must be adopted by the board in June.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, to be held in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.