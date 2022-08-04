BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Junior Senior High School will host its 13th Bridge Camp to assist seventh-grade students in the transition to the junior senior high school next Wednesday, August 10.
Activities will begin at 1 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
The program is designed to help the incoming seventh-grade students become familiar with their teachers, classes, and the layout of the building. High school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said, “The goal of Bridge Camp is to reduce anxiety and fear so that students can start their school year off with an understanding of how to follow their course schedule, knowing who their teachers are, and what the expectations for learning are for being a successful student in the junior senior high school.”
Bridge Camp allows students to experience junior high school through a day filled with fun activities that are set up to guide students in the areas that are common concerns for new students, but are done so in a fashion that students are having fun, and connecting with older students known as “Bigs.”
Barbazzeni said some of the events students will experience include a scavenger hunt, team building, and character-building games (“Making Good Choices” and “What You Need To Know About Junior High School”), a tie-dye activity, and activity that walks the students through safety plans they can expect when they come to school.
“We start with a pizza party and end with a celebration of coming to the junior senior high school,” she said.
Barbazzeni said, “The key to the success of this program is the commitment of teachers and Bigs to support our incoming seventh graders. They volunteer their time to ensure that the incoming seventh graders feel ready and comfortable on their first day. By the end of the program, students are aware of how to read their schedule, where their classrooms are located, who their teachers are, what to do to be organized for their classes, that no one is going to lock them in a locker, and how to manage the cafeteria.”
Bridge Camp will conclude at 5:30 p.m. when parents are invited to attend the parent orientation. “This part of the program gives parents an opportunity to hear what to expect with regard to homework, lockers, school rules, and teacher contact,” she said.
“This is also the time parents can sign for their student’s Chromebook, and purchase Chromebook insurance if they desire. Students will not receive a Chromebook until the parent forms are signed, regardless of whether or not insurance is being purchased. Students will not receive a Chromebook on the first day of school until a completed Chromebook Agreement Form is submitted.”
Barbazzeni said all incoming seventh-grade students are encouraged to register and participate in Bridge Camp. “It is an awesome day, filled with fun, food and friends,” she said.
Parents can check the BAHS website (www.basd.us) for more details or call 814-849-1105 to register their students.