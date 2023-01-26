BROOKVILLE — Simple ways to overcome anxiety were taught to students at Brookville Area High School last Friday morning. Certified hypnotherapist Mike Lee demonstrated several steps students can take to help lessen anxiety in their lives in his “You can W.I.N.” program.
Lee holds a graduate degree in psychology and is a licensed counselor. He teaches psychology at BC3 and works with teachers in area schools in classroom settings. He has appeared on a variety of TV programs and was twice named entertainer of the year by the International Brotherhood of Magicians.
Lee said he developed his program “to work with people who have anxiety,” stemming from his personal experience as a student. “There are so many people dealing with anxiety now,” he said. As a college student, anxiety “hit me horribly. Basically I would sit in a dark bedroom. I had a blanket over top of my curtains because sunlight gave me panic attacks.”
Lee said he was trained by “the best of the best” in Las Vegas and Minneapolis as he developed his program “to help people overcome anxiety.”
He used three skills in his program to show students how they can help themselves relax and overcome their anxieties and other negative feelings.
He had students close their eyes and imagine they were holding a container that could be locked. “This is called the worry jar,” he said. “As soon as you find yourself worrying about something, put it in that jar.” Once a day, he said, “open up that jar and that’s the time to worry about those anxieties and think what you can do about them. This is something you can do any time, any where.”
His second skill focused on their imagination, telling them to “imagine you can go into your body and actually see your anxiety. Give it a color you don’t like.” He had the students take a deep breath “then blow that anxiety out of your body. Let your anxiety disappear,” repeating the exercise three times. Next he said, “Take a deep breath and fill all those negative spots with your favorite color. Fill those spots with peace, joy, patience — whatever is the opposite of those negative feelings you had.”
Finally, he said, “blow off all that negative emotion. Tell yourselves every day, ‘I am getting better and better.’ It will start to change your life.”
Lee concluded his program by having student volunteers go on stage for a simple demonstration on hypnotic suggestions. At his instruction, students responded to suggestions that they were driving their fantasy sports car, playing in a rock band and relaxing on a Hawaiian beach.
Following the assembly students were offered free access to his “Freedom from Anxiety” online program.