BROOKVILLE — For the first time since 2005, Brookville Area High School will be hosting the PMEA Districts 2, 3, and 5 Orchestra January 26 through 28.
Mat King, orchestra director in the Brookville schools, said, “This is a collection of 130 students from almost 30 different school districts from Northwestern Pennsylvania.” Representing Brookville will be nine orchestra students: Violinists Maeve Jordan, Audrey Barrett, Emily Miller, Rialley Kalgren, Sorren Morelli, Shay Dunkle, Kaitlyn Kammerdeiner, and Alayna Clark; violist Ryker Selnekovic and bassist Alex Reynolds. Also performing with the orchestra will be three band students: Delainey Barr on clarinet, Holden Shaffer on trumpet and Hayden Rietz on tuba.
The District Orchestra will rehearse on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 26 and 27, then present a concert for the public at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28, in the high school auditorium. Tickets will be $5 at the door.
The orchestra will be led by guest conductor David Anderson. He is the conductor of the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, principal keyboardist for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, music director of the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra in Wisconsin, and serves on the music faculties at Seton Hill University and the University of Pittsburgh. He has worked with a select group of students from Brookville as a guest conductor for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Middle and High School Honors festivals.
King said he is “excited about this district orchestra festival.” In the past “there was never enough space to accommodate 130 students, but we added a stage extension with risers and Brookville is able to host” the festival.
“It takes a village to run the festival,’ he said. “A lot of students in the BHS music department and various NHJS/NHS members are helping volunteer their time to help distribute snacks. The students rehearse almost eight hours each day on stage, so they need breaks. Volunteer students guide students to help for auditions moving on to the next level and help usher for the concert.” King said he also has “a long list of thanks from the faculty and staff at Brookville that helped us set up this event!”
Superintendent Erich May said, “Music is such an important part of the school experience, especially here at Brookville Area Schools. We’re proud to have an orchestra and proud to be hosting District Orchestra, and we appreciate the leadership of Mat King. He and his colleagues are making sure that our students and students from across the region have an opportunity to showcase their skills and advance to the next level.”