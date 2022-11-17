BROOKVILLE — “There is no substitute for a good person listening to kids,” Superintendent Erich May told the Brookville Area School Board Monday evening during a presentation about the mental health care being provided to Brookville students.
May said school districts have received additional grant money for physical and security improvements “and also for mental health” needs in the schools. “We’re directing all those grant monies for mental health to a pair of mental health specialists, trained professionals in this field.” May introduced Mallory Hilinski and Katie Morrison, saying, “They are a new part of a bigger mental health team in the Brookville area schools. That team includes four outstanding school counselors, a full-time social worker, a school psychologist and sometimes clergy and other volunteers. We are doing everything we can when it comes to mental health,” he said.
“Mental health, like physical health, starts at home. We need the help of parents and families, and sometimes that means asking for help,” he said.
Hilinski works with students at the high school. “Right now I have a small group, but it is growing,” she said. Students are asked, “where are your needs, and if they are here at the school, we are there to meet with them. We do regular weekly appointments.” She said because they are limited in what can be done at school, if a student’s needs are deeper, “we can reach out to bridge conversations with their parents, too.” She briefly described some of the therapies she has found useful.
Morrison works with the elementary students and has found that one of her most successful tools is play therapy. “Play is how children really talk, how they express what they are feeling. They often don’t have the words to communicate what they are feeling,” she said. “Children nowadays are told where to go, how to act, what to do, every second of every single day. There is something super-beneficial for a child to be able to walk into a playroom and to be told ‘you can make the decisions here.’”
When asked by board member Herb McConnell how she overcomes the constant use of electronics, Morrison said, “There is so much electronics, children have to learn how to play, which is so sad.” She related an incident where a first-grade student revealed in a letter that no one had ever played a board game with him. “Next week we will play a board game,” she said.
She told the board, “As a mom, it’s wonderful to know you are taking this seriously.”
Members of the board also expressed their appreciation for the mental health services being provided to students. “A lot of kids and a lot of people need someone to talk to,” Amanda Mignogna said.
McConnell said, “You’re not crazy if you need help,” and board member Chris Rhodes said, “asking for help is not a sign of weakness; it’s a sign of strength.”
Board president Don Gill commended their efforts, saying, “Sometimes your work is never really seen, but it does have an impact.”
Construction
May gave an update on construction projects, focusing on the work at the stadium. He said infiltration tests have been completed and “likely we will have to install a small retention pond.”
He and athletic director Dave Osborne have met with contractors offering four types of turf, and they have visited area schools with those kinds of turf. He expects a complete set of specs will be sent this week to the contractors, so the board can award a bid at its December 5 meeting.
The entire project is expected to be completed during the 2023 summer months, and will include the turf on the playing field, which will then be available for football and soccer games; the track and fence.
He also reported on the installation of new starting blocks in the pool, the demolition of the old maintenance building, with much of it to be recycled; and the air conditioning project in the high school.
Board meetings
May presented a tentative calendar for next year’s work sessions and voting meetings, pointing out meeting dates that fall on ‘no school’ days. Board members said they want to keep the meeting dates and times the way they are now, except possibly when a special meeting might be necessary.
PSBA Convention
Board members Herb McConnell and Erin Schiaffone reported on the annual PSBA Convention. Highlights of the convention included a vote to cut ties with the National School Board Association, providing more flexibility in teacher certifications and discussion of school boards making decisions good for their district rather than depending on state mandates. Schiaffone said that overall “it was a very successful meeting.”
The Brookville Area School Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, November 21, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove Elementary School.