BROOKVILLE — A bride-to-be wants her father to walk her down the aisle. The only problem is, her father could be any one of three men from her mother’s past!
The audience will see how 20-year-old Sophie finds her father when Brookville Area High School presents “Mamma Mia!” next month.
Mamma Mia! is the story of Sophie’s attempts to find her father in time for her wedding — without telling her mother. After much confusion and hilarity, Sophie finds her father and makes big changes to her wedding plans. The show takes place on the fictional Greek island of Kolikairi.
The musical features many of the popular songs of ABBA, a Swedish pop group popular in the 1970s. Members of the cast will perform several ABBA hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and the title song, “Mamma Mia!”
Playing the lead roles in this year’s all-school musical are Kendra Himes as Sophie, Lucas Gaston as her fiancé, Sky; Maeve Jordan as Sophie’s mother, Donna; with Natalie Battaglia as Tanya and Kayla Gaston as Rosie, Donna’s best friends. Playing the three possible fathers are Adam Bogush as Sam, an American architect; Ezra Parson as Harry, a British banker; and Gannon McMaster as Bill, an Australian writer and adventurer.
The entire cast includes 50 students, with an additional 12 students in the crew.
Providing accompaniment as the pit musicians will be six professional musicians, two faculty members and two students.
Working behind the scenes are students and teachers in the art and shop classes.
Technical education teacher Jake Lewis said, “After the retirement of long time set designer, Doug Roseman, I was approached by Meghan Shaw and Mickey Truman to fill the vacant position. They wanted to know if the students and I would like to try set design.”
Lewis said he has “always personally enjoyed watching the musical and thought it would be a good real world experience for my students, so I naturally said yes. The students and I have been working on the set on and off for the last month. It is slowly coming together. It is a new experience for both the students and me. The students seem to be enjoying themselves and a lot of them can’t wait to see the show and the things they have made.”
Mamma Mia! will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, November 17, 18 and 19. Tickets are now on sale. Advance sale tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Children under the age of 3 sitting on an adult lap are admitted for free. If the child requires a seat, a ticket must be purchased.
Thursday night will be senior citizens (age 65 and older) night. Residents of the school district can enter free with a valid senior citizens pass, issued by the superintendent’s office. The pass must be presented when ordering tickets, whether by mail or at the ticket window.
Tickets may be ordered by mail, with checks made payable to Brookville Area Schools, or by dropping off an order form at the main office of the high school. Orders for for advance sale tickets must be postmarked no later than Saturday, November 5, the final date of advance sales. No phone orders will be accepted. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with your order or tickets will be held at the ticket window.
All remaining tickets will be sold the night of each performance, at $10 for adults and $5 for students.
On Thursday evening, prior to the show, the Junior Class will hold a spaghetti dinner. Tickets are $9, for dine-in or take-out. Dinners will be served in the high school cafeteria from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and curbside pick-up will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are available from any member of the class or by emailing class advisor Benjamin Pete at bpete@basd.us. Tickets are by advance sale only, with Monday, Nov. 7, the last day to purchase tickets.