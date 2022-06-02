BROOKVILLE — “After we cross this stage tonight and start a new chapter, how will our story be told?” is the question Salutatorian Chloe Smith asked her classmates during Commencement exercises at Brookville Area High School.
Smith shared lyrics from Taylor Swift songs during her speech. “Tonight is only the beginning for us, the very first page, not the end,” she said. “We have chosen our next adventure and we have a strong sense as to who we are. But we will continue to find ourselves and where we belong in this world.
“Tonight is the end of a decade but the start of an age. This is the start of the rest of our lives and we have so much to look forward to. This class is so special and we have created so much magic within the walls of this school. We may not have wands or super powers, but the underclassmen we hold in our hearts as friends, family even; the accomplishments we are proud of, the people we have touched and the things we have done — that’s the magic.”
She asked her classmates, “One day we will be remembered. What will you be remembered for?”
Valedictorian Calvin Doolittle challenged his classmates to gain strength from the competitions they will face in the future. “Competition is great. The competition we face should not be an excuse to create enemies in our lives. We should use the competition to better ourselves and everyone else who is involved. Good things and good times don’t happen by accident; we have to choose them.”
Doolittle said a turning point in his life came when he lost a swimming competition in elementary school. He said his dad told him “I could continue to slack off and have fun at practice and then feel this way at meets, or I could work hard in practice and then feel good in meets.
“I went to my dad seeking advice. Today’s society pushes the idea that in order to be strong you need to be independent. I listened to my dad’s advice. Advice that isn’t listened to is worthless. I accepted the advice and applied it” and eventually set a school record in that same event a few years later.
“I know it is easier said than done, but we must try to make the best of what we have,” he said.
Senior class president Bay Harper applauded the seniors for their perseverance during their 13 years as classmates. “What sets the Class of 2022 apart from everyone else is our undeniable resilience. We refuse to lose, no matter the circumstances. We have faced challenges together, struggled together, failed together. But most importantly we have succeeded together. We faced many setbacks to get to this stage. But it’s not about getting hit; it’s about how much you can take and keep moving forward. The Class of 2022 does not focus on our failures, our shortcomings, our lapses in judgment. We learn from them, we grow from them and we walk out the other side a better person. We are going to do great things. With our ability to work hard and our unparalleled resilience, we will make the world a better place. The best is yet to come.”
Offering tributes during the program were Jonas Parson and Claire Haines.
In his tribute of appreciation Parson said to the audience, “Anyone who has interacted with a single other person the last few years has heard about the unprecedented challenges of the present day. There is no way any of us, this beautiful class of friends and students, could have succeeded to the incredible degree that we have without you.”
He recognized his teachers, saying, “They deserve so much appreciation and respect for everything they do; the lessons they teach impact the heart as much as the mind. All of these combine to help us realize what we like, things we are good at, and what we can do to make the world a better place.”
Parson also thanked coaches, advisors, janitors, and said “having kind and accepting counselors and principals certainly made our lives easier.” To the families of the graduates he said, “Thank you. None of this could have happened without you. We thank you for sticking with us, for encouraging us to reach past expectations, aim for greatness and truly become who we were meant to be. I hope we make all of you very, very proud.”
Haines offered a tribute to her classmates, reflecting on “What do you want to be when you grow up? This is the question we have been asked for the past 13 years of our lives. This question served as a goal and helped us work hard at school, even when things got rough. Now we come to the time when we are about to step into the world of who we always wanted to be. This question is now about us and how we choose to act. It’s about kindness, perseverance, dedication, compassion and humility.
“Now that we are stepping into the world of individuals for the first time . . . we will always have the memories we created together and the lessons we have all taught each other. The future is a whole new type of test that we’ve been preparing each other for our entire lives, but we are more ready than you think. We are especially good at never doing anything in half measures. When we wanted something to happen, we didn’t stop until it did. It hasn’t always been easy for us, but we did it.”
Offering words of wisdom to the Class of 2022, Superintendent Erich May said, “I am so proud of this Class of 2022. This group has excelled academically, athletically and artistically. Your achievements are coupled with kindness and good manners. Tonight I am here to tell you, if you want something you’ve never had, you’ve got to do something you’ve never done. You are approaching new opportunities and new responsibilities. You don’t need your parents to walk you through those doors anymore; you are ready to do it on your own. God bless and good luck!”
Senior members of the Concert Choir and Chamber Singers sang “I will Remember You.”
Diplomas were presented to the 107 members of the graduating class by high school Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni.
Senior class advisor Conor Omencinski introduced each of the speakers and read the list of graduates.
Serving as junior marshals were Thomas Bowser and Alex Reynolds.
The traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” processional and recessional were played by the Brookville Raider Band, along with the National Anthem and Alma Mater.