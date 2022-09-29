BROOKVILLE — The public is invited to attend a special ceremony formally inducting the 2022 Class of the Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the high school auditorium.

This year’s induction class includes the late John DeMotte, a 1947 alum who will be honored posthumously; C.E. “Andy“ Hastings, a 1912 alum who will also be honored posthumously; and Rhonda Mays, a 2000 alum.

Presenting testimonials on behalf of the inductees will be 1966 alum and 2001 HOF inductee David Taylor, 1971 alum Jack DeMotte, 1987 alum Rich Rhoades and retired long-time Brookville teacher Carole Briggs.

John Pozza, chairperson of the HOF Review & Selection Committee, will emcee the event, with the BAHS marching band opening the ceremony with the national anthem followed by the school’s alma mater.

