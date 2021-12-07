BROOKVILLE — Don Gill and Fred Park will continue to serve as president and vice president of the Brookville Area School Board in the coming year.
During the board's annual reorganization meeting Monday night, Gill and Park were unanimously re-elected to those positions.
The board also voted to continue holding its monthly voting meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month, except December. The December meeting will follow the reorganization meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 6 p.m.
The monthly work session will be held at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month. No work sessions are scheduled for February, July, August and December. All meetings will be held at Hickory Grove.
Board member Kerith Strano-Taylor served as temporary president during the election of officers.
New members
Welcomed to the board were the five members elected in November. Board secretary Cathy Steiner read the certificate of election for each of the members, beginning with Luc Doolittle, who was re-elected for a four-year term. New members of the board are Matthew Park, four years; Christopher Rhodes, four years; Erin Schiafone, four years; and Jacob Shields, two years. New members were given their oath of office prior to the meeting.
Appointments
Appointed to serve on other boards were:
• Herb McConnell, reappointed to be the PSBA liaison. He said he is seeing a possibility for change in how schools are financed, and will keep the board informed of developments.
• Fred Park was reappointed for a three-year-term as a representative on the Jeff Tech board. He said he is anxious to see how the Farm to Table program continues to develop at Jeff Tech.
• Kerith Strano-Taylor will continue to serve as the board's representative to the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation.
• New member Matt Park will fill the remained of the three-year term held by former board member John Pozza as representative to the RIU #6.
• Approved as the four standing committees were buildings and grounds, athletics and activities, transportation and negotiations. Each committee is comprised of not more than four board members, with the board president and superintendent as ex-officio members. All committee meetings are advertised and open to the public. By law, negotiation committee meetings are private. No action is taken at the committee meetings; recommendations are presented during regular board meetings.