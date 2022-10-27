BROOKVILLE — Exciting things are happening at Hickory Grove Elementary School as fourth-graders get ready for a very special Halloween parade this Friday.
The students are busy creating special costumes for their pets, which they will take to school on Friday. They are not the pets who live in their homes, but the pets they adopted in September in the Adopt a Pet project at the school.
There was a variety of pets available for adoption by the fourth-graders, with “the majority of the students adopting a pet,” learning support teacher Heidi Afton said. Since 2019, when she began the program, “I had someone every year who bought the pets for every student in fourth grade.” Each child also received an adoption certificate and chose a name for their forever pet.
Students are required to spend at least 15 minutes, five times a week, reading with their pet. “They have to ‘feed’ their pets by reading their words. They can read to their pet, have someone read to them, listen to an audio book — anything that gets them exposed to reading or listening to the words,” Afton said. “It’s a cute little way to encourage them to read, especially if they can’t have a pet at home.”
They record the minutes they spend reading with their pets to compete for rewards. “The first month they got to pick a collar for their pet and a book tag. We had a top reader in each period of Mrs. (Christina) Iraca’s reading class, and that person got a new book to read to their pet and $10 in Collins Cash” to spend in the school store.
All the students had special reasons for wanting to adopt a pet and they all have a favorite spot at home for reading to their pet.
Elliotte Smith likes dinosaurs, so she adopted a dinosaur, which she named Millie. She said her cousin had adopted a pet and “she told me it was really fun. I sit on the couch most of the time and read Babysitters Little Sisters” books to Millie.
JD Gallagher wanted to adopt a pet “just because.” He also adopted a dinosaur-type pet, one that can swim. He named his forever pet Sunami. When they are reading “we sit in a specific corner of the couch, the right corner of the couch, because it has a table where I can lay my head down and have my feet up,” he said. JD and Sunami enjoy reading Harry Potter and Wings of Fire adventures.
Reese Johnson chose a white dog, which she named Layla as her forever pet. She said she wanted to adopt a pet, not only because “it looked like fun, but I would be the first one on my dad’s side of the family to do it.” Their favorite reading spot is “by the front door because there is always a pillow there.” Library books are her favorites to read to Layla.
Kayden Jett has a Chihuahua at home and likes pets, so he adopted a brown dog, which he named Timothy. He likes to read Diary of a Wimpy Kid to Timothy at night, after they go to bed.
Henry Cross said his “mom had a white cat named Snowball” and Snowball is the name he gave to the white cat he adopted. They like to read in the living room. Right now they are reading about the three little pigs, and soon will be reading about the adventures of the Ninja Kid.
They all agreed they enjoy reading to their pets, and have found that their pets never criticize them if they stumble over a word or make a mistake.
The Halloween contest on Friday is one of several special activities the fourth-graders enjoy with their pets. Iraca said special activities are often held around the holidays with themes like “I Am Thankful To Read” for Thanksgiving or “I Love Reading Day” for Valentine’s Day. Sometimes the students “don’t realize they are very fortunate that they have books to read,” she said.
During the Halloween parade, fourth-grade students, teachers and maybe even some guest judges will be voting for the best costumes.