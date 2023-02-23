BROOKVILLE — Excitement filled the halls of Hickory Grove Elementary School last week as students found many ways to show kindness to their classmates.
Random Acts Of Kindness Day was first created in Denver, Colorado in 1995. Random Act of Kindness Week began in 2018 and is now observed in schools across the country, including Brookville’s schools.
Greyson Stormer, a member of the Friends of Rachel Kindness Crew, said the school was celebrating Kindness Week “to teach people kindness and to empower people to join our group, to help us teach kindness and inspire other people to be kind.”
Counselor Kristen Drake said the Friends of Rachel Club is for students “K-12. The club is most active at the high school, but we are branching into the elementary schools. We developed the Kindness Crew at Hickory Grove, to promote kindness in the school and community.” Members of the Kindness Crew are students who have volunteered their time. Drake said “they sign a contract saying they understand that by being involved in the group they need to be kind.”
Hickory Grove students began their acts of kindness Monday morning. Members of the Kindness Crew welcomed students and teachers to school with posters carrying positive messages, such as “Love One Another” and “When in Doubt, Choose Kindness.” Stormer said “many random kids not even in the club joined in because they saw us doing it.”
Along with signs for students, Kindness Crew members held signs for drivers passing by, telling them to “Honk for Kindness.” Drake said, “We had a lot of buses honking, cars driving by honking.”
Activities throughout the week were planned to include as many students as possible.
Each day was designated a different color to wear, along with suggestions for acts of kindness, ranging from a simple “thank you” to helping clean up the classroom.
On Thursday the Kindness Crew wrote messages on sticky notes, one for each of the 458 students at Hickory Grove.
Classroom doors were decorated with encouraging messages for all to see. Crew member Jocelyn Gardner said, “Mr. MacBeth’s door has a little mailbox with kind notes that says ‘take one.’ Mrs. Burns’ has something to do with ice cream.” Another door was covered with colorful hearts with messages of kindness. The winning door will be selected at the end of February.
Members of the Kindness Crew said they enjoyed last week’s activities. Stormer said, “The Friends of Rachel Kindness Crew is where you can be wild and very expressive while also preaching about kindness, trying to get other people to be wild with us.”
Easton Keys said, “Sometimes we’ll do stuff that will help kids, because you don’t know what they’re going through.”