BROOKVILLE — The 2022 Jefferson County Fair “was hot and long, but truly a great success,” Stefany Minich, vice president of the Jefferson County Fair Authority, said Monday morning.
The fair closed Saturday evening after a week of old and new events. She said, “We tried some new events and the feedback has been very positive. The concert on Wednesday with Colt Ford and Dillon Carmichael, our first one in over 20 years, was a success. We learned a lot and hope to continue providing new entertainment in the future. We also had many new concession and novelty vendors this year.”
Two of the popular attractions at the fair this year were the Bar-C Petting Zoo and the Andy Rotz Wild West Show. “The Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo is always a hit and we really enjoy having Jen and her babies come each year! Cowboy Andy Rotz brought the heat this year with his Wild West Show each night. The many spectators spoke highly of his show,” Minich said. Rotz closed each show with a tribute to America’s veterans.
Other highlights of the fair included hundreds of visitors talking to Jean Parker at the Parker’s Prayer Place chapel on the fairgrounds and a visit from the world-famous weather prognosticator, Punxsutawney Phil, who visited the fair Wednesday night to meet his many fans and have pictures taken.
General exhibits
More than 1,300 items were entered in this year’s general exhibits, which included everything from decorated brooms to handmade quilts and made-from-scratch cakes, cookies and pies.
Winning first-place ribbons and now eligible to compete at the 2023 PA Farm Show in Harrisburg are: Jessica Colgan of Punxsutawney, chocolate cake and angel food cake; Denise Musser of Brookville, apple pie; and Calista Reitz of Punxsutawney, PA Preferred Junior Baking (cookies).
Susan Alexander of Brookville was the winner of the Spicy Groundhog Cookies contest, unique to the Jefferson County Fair. On hand Wednesday evening to sample some of the winning cookies were Punxsutawney Phil and his handlers, AJ Dereume and Josh Farcus.
Favorite baby contest
More than 30 babies were entered in this year’s Favorite Baby Contest. A total of $1,088 was raised and will be donated to Penn Highlands DuBois NICU.
The winners of this year’s contest were Violet Schrecengost, first; Madalyn Shields, second; and Huck Hays, third place.
Animal events
Minich said, “The livestock and horse exhibitors worked very hard all week long and even had some time for fun this year. They brought beautiful healthy animals for all to see. We are very thankful for our exhibitors and the pride they have in their animals and our fair.”
Also exhibiting their animals were 4-H and FFA members from around the county.
The annual 4-H livestock sale was held Thursday evening. Amanda Kanouff, 4-H youth leader for Penn State Extension, said, “The sale brought in about $75,000 from 67 lots, plus nearly $2,000 in contributions to our scholarship fund. One beef and five pigs were donated to the Brookville Area Food Pantry.”
This year’s 4-H champions were:
• Dairy Beef — Grand Champion and Reserve Champion, Eric Mowrey, Brockway FFA.
Recommended Video
• Beef — Grand Champion, Grace Shick, Livestock Unlimited; Reserve Champion, Cody Moore, Livestock Unlimited; and Grand Champion Homebred, Ivy Nissel, Barnyard Buddies.
• Rabbit Pens — Grand Champion, Hayden Myers, Livestock Unlimited.
• Goats — Grand Champion, Katelynn Newcome, Barnyard Buddies; Reserve Champion, Jeremy Newcome, Barnyard Buddies; and Grand Champion Carcass, Andrew Finnefrock, Renegade Riders.
• Swine — Grand Champion, Tayler Rafferty, Livestock Unlimited; Reserve Champion, Katelynn Newcome, Barnyard Buddies; Grand Champion Homebred, Derick Pinge, Brockway FFA; Grand Champion County Bred, Morgan Kulik, Livestock Unlimited; Reserve Champion County Bred, Dylen Coder, Brockway FFA; Grand Champion Carcass, Isaac Castellan, Livestock Unlimited; and Reserve Champion Carcass, Hayes Cooper, Livestock Unlimited.
• Lambs — Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Carcass, John Park, Renegade Riders; Reserve Champion, Tayler Rafferty, Livestock Unlimited; Grand Champion County Bred, Delayne Fremer, Brockway FFA; Grand Champion Carcass, Calista Reitz, Gateway.
Tayler Rafferty, a member of the Livestock Unlimited 4-H Club, was the winner of this year’s Premier Livestock Showmanship contest.
Truck/tractor pulls
The always-popular truck and tractor pulls by Full Pull Productions were held Monday and Tuesday nights. Top winners were:
• Triple Crown Gas — Bryan Rupert, 81 Ford, 303.81 feet, first; Kevin Nemeth, 78 ford, 301.12 feet, second; and Gary Ellenberger, 84 Chevy CK10, 296.56 feet, third place.
• Hot Farm Tractors — Aaron Smith, International 1066 (Trouble Maker!), 314.21 feet, first; Carl Way, 78 International 540 (Big Daddy), 310.04, second; and Brian McConnell 76 International 1066 (Milkman’s Mojo), 308.57, third place.
All-American Rodeo
The All-American Rodeo on Friday night drew the largest crowd of the week and opened with a tribute to America, her veterans, first responders and freedoms.
Twelve-year-old Jaycee Lynn from Ortanna (PA) fascinated the audience with her trick-riding skills. She also beat out all the adults, winning the barrel racing.
Shawn Tennannt and Jimmy Kelly, the top team in the American Professional Rodeo Association, won the team roping. The 44th American Finals Rodeo will be held in November in Columbiana, OH.
Planning ahead
Toni Facchine, a member of the fair board, said, “It was a good week. There were some little glitches, but we are trying to focus on the positive. We have some new ideas and are now preparing for next year’s fair.”