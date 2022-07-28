BROOKVILLE — The 2022 Jefferson County Fair “was hot and long, but truly a great success,” Stefany Minich, vice president of the Jefferson County Fair Authority, said Monday morning.

The fair closed Saturday evening after a week of old and new events. She said, “We tried some new events and the feedback has been very positive. The concert on Wednesday with Colt Ford and Dillon Carmichael, our first one in over 20 years, was a success. We learned a lot and hope to continue providing new entertainment in the future. We also had many new concession and novelty vendors this year.”

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos