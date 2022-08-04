The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to long-term lane closures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 78: Brookville to Exit 70: Strattanville in Jefferson and Clarion counties starting Monday, Aug. 8.
This paving project on Interstate 80 includes milling, patching, binder, leveling and wearing courses, as well as bridge preservation work that includes an epoxy overlay and repair of bridge deck and approaches. Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin will be setting long-term lane closures beginning Aug. 8 at 7 a.m. There will be multiple lane closures that will alternate between the left and right lanes both eastbound and westbound throughout the duration of the project in Jefferson and Clarion counties with a minimum of five miles between each closure.