BROOKVILLE — Twelve contestants will be hoping to wear the crowns of the 2022 Jefferson County Fair queen, junior queen and princess when the annual royalty pageant is held Sunday afternoon following opening ceremonies at the fair.
Princess
Competing for the title of fair princess will be:
- Elena Plyler, age 8, of Brookville.
- Melanie Mignogna, age 10, of Brookville.
- Natalie Burdge, age 10, of Brookville.
- Penelope Mignogna, age 8, of Brookville.
Junior Queen
Entered in the junior queen contest are:
- Nora O’Donnell, age 12, of Brookville.
- Josi Buzzard, age 14, of Corsica.
- Carlee Lindemuth, age 13, of Brookville.
- Emma Wilson, age 14, of Sigel.
Queen
Hoping to receive the crown and scholarship as the 2022 Jefferson County Fair Queen are:
- Claire Haines, 18-year-old daughter of Aaron and Sara Haines of Brookville. A 2022 graduate of Brookville Area High School, Claire has been participating in dual enrollment since her junior year, which has allowed her to complete over 60 credits of college courses. This fall she will attend her first year of college as a junior at Liberty University with a major in integrated communications and a minor in women’s ministry. At BAHS she was a Class of 2022 representative, a member of Student Council, the Ornithological Society and was Spirit Week decorations leader and organizer. She was a member of Chamber singers, District Choir, Ski Club, and was on the 2021 Homecoming Court and the 2022 Prom Court. In 2014 she played Veruca in the musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, in 2018 and 2019 she was the lead role in “The Passion Play” presented by the Brookville Church of God. In 2019 she was in the musical “Best Christmas Ever” at the Marlin Opera House in Brookville. Claire was the lead role in “Freaky Friday’’, and in the musical “All Shook Up”. Claire is an active member of her church’s youth group and is a part of the praise team and has been a church camp counselor since 2017.
In her spare time Claire enjoys singing and playing guitar, growing large flower and vegetable gardens, reading, shopping, exercising, and spending time outdoors. She also enjoys photography, fashion, and spending time with friends. In the future Claire would like to own a large scale flower farm. In addition for it to be used as an educational venue she would like for it to serve as an escape for people to observe and take some natural beauty with them. She also plans to become a missionary for women enslaved in human traffic rings.
Claire was the 2014 Jefferson County Fair Princess and the 2019 Jefferson County Fair Jr Queen. She has sung the National Anthem for numerous events held at the fairgrounds.
When asked what her favorite thing about the Jefferson County Fair was she responded with “my favorite thing is how uniting and educational it is. People from all different backgrounds and experiences all come together in one area filled with education and great food.”
- Brianna Barnett is the 19-year-old daughter of Kenneth and Susan Barnett of Brookville. She will be a Sophomore at Clarion University where she majors in secondary social studies education. Brianna is currently on the Dean’s List and in 2021 she was in the National Honor Society. She has accepted a community assistant position in the dorms starting next semester.
Brianna enjoys volunteering with children’s programs at her church and is an active member of the Summerville Fire Department. In her spare time, Brianna enjoys kayaking, camping, fishing, being outdoors, baking, doing arts and crafts, spending time with her family and friends, and playing with her cat, Rocky. Her future plan is to graduate college, get a local teaching position, get married, and own a home with a lot of land so she can have many animals such as dogs, cats, cows and goats. A fun fact about Brianna is that loves yard sales and she loves to find a good bargain.
Brianna was the 2015 Jefferson County Fair Jr, Queen and she was the 2019 Jefferson County Fair Queen first runner-up. In 2021 she was crowned the Brookville Laurel Festival Queen. Brianna has been coming to the fair since she was a little girl and she attends most of the fair events throughout the year.
When asked what her favorite thing about the Jefferson County Fair is she responded with, “My favorite thing about the rair is that there is something for everyone; whether you want to see the animals, ride rides, watch the tractor pulls or just eat a bunch of fair food, everyone can find something to do at the fair. My favorite thing is to drink lemonaid and watch the grandstand events, walk around the grounds and end the night with riding the scrambler”.
- Ava Orcutt is the 16-year-old daughter of Tim and Jill Orcutt of Corsica. This fall Ava will be a junior at Lake Ridge Academy. Ava’s future plans are to pursue a degree in political science or psychology, and she plans to attend part of her college abroad.
In 2022 Ava was awarded the Nelson Mandela Award for Historical writing and analysis, as well as the Jane Austen Award for Literature for her meticulous attention to diction and vocabulary choice. She also received the Leopold Sedar Senghar Award for her performance and dedication to studying the French language. Ava is in the National Honor Society and is in the International Thespian Honor Society. She was the 2021 vice president and is currently the 2022 president of her school’s chapter of Junior State of America.
Ava enjoys participating in Spectrum, Lower School Mentoring for Art, and in the Lake Ridge Singers. In 2021 she was in the musical “Drowsy Chaperone” and will play the role of Claire in the play “Proof” this fall. Ava is currently studying three languages: French, Latin and Russian. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, sewing and embroidering, singing, dancing, acting, writing and reading poetry and painting.
Ava was the 2016 Jefferson County Fair Princess, the 2018 Jefferson County Fair Jr. Queen and was the 2019 Miss Jr. Teen Autumn Leaf Festival, where she also received the Interview Award. When asked what her favorite thing about the Jefferson county Fair is, she responded with “the opportunity it gives to the community to meet and share their passions with new people”.
- Tayler Rafferty is the 18-year-old daughter of Gregg and Beth Rafferty of Brookville. She plans to attend Penn State this fall for agriculture and extension education. Tayler has been a member of 4-H since 2011 and has held various titles including president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. Tayler is a member of National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Student Council, and Trailblazers Saddle Club. She was also a member of Brookville Bible Club where she served as historian, and the Technology and Engineering Club where she was the secretary.
Tayler is a Lady Raider at heart and has Varsity letters for basketball and softball. Tayler enjoys volunteering at Camp Friendship as a counselor and is a part of the Diverse Community Service Club. In her spare time, she is riding and showing her horses, showing livestock, unicycling, exploring the great outdoors and rattlesnake hunting. She is most interested in wildlife, agriculture, sustainable living, health and wellness and self-sufficiency. She hopes to someday buy a house and turn it into a Homestead, along with competing on the TV series “Survivor”. According to Tayler she can find a four leaf clover just about anywhere.
Tayler has been attending the Jefferson County Fair as an exhibitor with her family since she was born. She has been showing horses since 2004, livestock since 2011 and has entered photographs in the general exhibits since 2013. She competed in the Premier Showman Contest in 2021. Tayler volunteers for events to help raise funds for the fair, helps maintain the barns and arenas at the fairgrounds and enjoys assisting younger showmen with projects.
Tayler was the 2021 Jefferson County Fair Queen alternate. When asked what her favorite thing about the Jefferson County Fair was, Tayler said, “My fair family. The relationships I have gained because of this fair have changed my life. I would not be where I am today without this fair and my fair family. The Jefferson County Fair has been and will forever be such a special place to me. These grounds hold so many memories and valuable lessons that I will cherish my entire life.”
The new queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship and the alternate will receive a $750 scholarship, sent directly to their college.