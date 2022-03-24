BROOKVILLE — Students from 13 area schools attended a leadership conference at Brookville Area High School last Wednesday, sponsored by Jostens Renaissance Leadership Conference, an educational enrichment program designed to empower students, inspiring academic performance.
Presenting the program was Phil Campbell, known to his students as “PC.” A former teacher, administrator and athletic director in Tennessee, he now travels the country for Jostens Renaissance, leading workshops at school sites to help improve school climate and culture. He opened his comments telling the students “Don’t blink,” because life situations can change in a moment.
Following his presentation, Campbell divided the students into small groups for communication activities with students from other schools. Each school’s leadership group then formed a grassroots plan to take back to their home schools.
“The leadership conference provided an excellent experience for students from several different school districts to come together and share the positive aspects of their district and the things that could be better,” Ruthanne Barbazzeni, principal at BAHS, said. “The presenter did an awesome job at energizing the students and helping them to identify ways they can make their school a positive, inclusive place where they want to come every day and be an active part of a good school community.
“The plan is to take the leadership information the team learned and develop a program that will enhance the culture and climate of BAHS. The first steps are to expand the group and identify two goals that will help to bring attention to the mission of creating positive energy that is all inclusive, from 7th grade to 12th, athletes to arts, teacher, secretaries and staff.”
Attending the leadership conference were more than 100 students from 13 schools, including Brookville, Clarion-Limestone, Ridgway and some from as much as two hours away. Barbazzeni said other schools wanted to attend, but had no substitute teachers to cover for the group leaders.
Representing BAHS at the conference were Gannen Cyphert, Rially Jo Kalgren, Sorren Morelli, Jamison Rhodes and Griffin Ruhlman.
“The conference was engaging and it included everyone, not just athletes,” Kalgren said. “I like that I could add my ideas. Also that my ideas will be used to help create a positive atmosphere for our school. Our conference presenter was very upbeat and enthusiastic. He fit his role very well. I was happy that I got the opportunity to be a part of this event. It was a great conference.”
After talking to the students participating in the conference, Barbazzeni said, “I am excited about the group growing and all the ways they plan to make BAHS a fun place to learn.”