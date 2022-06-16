TIONESTA — Fifteen seniors in the West Forest High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas during commencement exercises held Wednesday, June 8, in the high school.
Leading their classmates during the ceremony were Darcie Maul, valedictorian, and Logan Carll, salutatorian.
Valedictorian
Darcie Maul is the daughter of Bobbi and Lance Maul. She is the vice president of the Class of 2022, president of Student Council, and a member of National Honor Society, Yearbook Club, and Student Historians.
During her high school career, she participated in Cross Country (grades 8-10) and Drama Club (grades 8-10).
She received the Presidential Excellence Gold Award, the Ruth and Vernon Taylor Valedictorian Award, the Thomas D Fulton Valedictorian Award, and the West Forest Faculty Scholarship.
Maul’s future plans are to attend Clarion University for nursing.
Salutatorian
Logan Carll is the son of Timothy and Jennifer Carll. He has one sibling, Zachary Carll.
He is the president of the Class of 2022, Student Historians president, and National Honor Society secretary. He is a member of Drama Club, School Safety Committee, Yearbook Club, Tech Club, and Varsity Club. Logan participated in golf and basketball and was a member of the Homecoming Court and Prom Court.
Carll is an Eagle Scout and a volunteer of West Hickory VFD.
Throughout his academic career, he has received Presidential Excellence Gold Award, Lions Club Academic Award, KSAC Scholarship, Senator Scott Hutchinson Good Citizenship Award, David Jardin Memorial Scholarship, Tidioute American Legion Auxiliary Unit 0334, Lions Club Academic Scholarship, West Forest Alumni Scholarship, Forest County, Association of Township Officers, Kinnear Memorial Scholarship, DAR Good Citizen Award, Drama Club Lifetime Achievement Award, Male Sportsman of the Year, Sports Boosters Scholarship, KSAC Scholarship, Sons of the American Legion Scholarship, Titusville Moose Lodge #84 Scholarship, Blair Employee Family Fund Scholarship, Mountain Laurel Credit Union Scholarship, Clarion University School Counselor Scholarship, Titusville Area Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship, American Legion Post 368 Scholarship, and the Ruth & Vernon Taylor Salutatorian Award.
His future plans are to attend Clarion University for business administration and information services, with a minor in history.