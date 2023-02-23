BROOKVILLE — Abigail Keth, 2022 Brookville Laurel Festival Queen, is inviting crafters of all ages to join her in a special Crafts and Kitties event Sunday, March 19, at Calico Cats on Pickering Street.
A student at Savannah College of Art and Design, Keth said she wanted to find a way to support local businesses while bringing “some kind of art to my event. Because I have always loved cats and want to help the rescues find good homes, I chose Calico Cats.”
During the event each crafter will have 45 minutes in the cat room while crafting, a gift bag from the queen and snacks and drinks. “Each group will have a different craft based on the ages. They will be simple but fun crafts so that the crafters will have time to visit with the cats, too!” Keth said.
Sessions will be divided by ages, beginning at noon. Beginning craft times are: 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., ages 3 to 7; 2 and 3 p.m., ages 8 to 12; and 4 and 5 p.m., ages 13 to adult. There is a limit of 10 seats per session.
The cost is $15 per crafter, payable at the door. To sign up for the Crafts and Kitties with the Laurel Queen, RSVP to abby.k@windstream.net. Include the crafter’s name, age and session time desire. The deadline to sign up is Friday, March 3.
“I’ve absolutely loved representing the festival and my hometown this past year! I am super excited to see everyone back home and I hope we have a great turnout for the event!” she said.