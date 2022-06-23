The Sandy Cochran Memorial Scholarship selection committee is proud to announce that four regional students will share in the award of $3,000 in scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. The committee received a number of exceptional applications from students across the region with aspirations to pursue a career related to the stewardship of forests and natural resources.
Ryan Parrett and Sydney Hawkins will each receive $1,000 scholarships. Parrett is a recent graduate of East Forest High School and will be attending Penn College of Technology in pursuit of a career in Forest Technology. Hawkins, a recent graduate of Chautauqua Lake Secondary School, will be attending SUNY Fredonia College to pursue Environmental Studies and Biology.
Natalie Zucal and Luke Jansen will each receive $500 scholarships. Zucal is a recent graduate of Cameron County High School and will be attending St. Bonaventure University to pursue a degree in Environmental Studies. Jansen, a recent graduate of Elk County Catholic High School will be attending Penn State University to pursue a degree in Natural Resource Management and Environmental Studies.
The Pennsylvania/New York forestry community created the Sandy Cochran Memorial Fund to honor Roe S. “Sandy” Cochran, who served as a forest resources extension specialist for Penn State University for 25 years. Based in Ridgway, Cochran spearheaded numerous initiatives in the forestry community during his tenure. He was instrumental in founding the Allegheny Hardwood Silviculture Training Sessions, Kane Area Logging Safety Council and its annual Safety Field Day Competitions, the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG), the Ben Roach Forestry Forum, Forum), the Deer and Forest Regeneration Subcommittee of the Society of American Foresters, and a series of annual insect and disease briefings for foresters.
One mission of the Sandy Cochran Memorial Fund is to support students from the 17-county region of northwestern Pennsylvania and southwestern New York who are committed to pursuing careers in forestry, natural resources management, or environmental science. Sandy wanted the best and brightest of our region’s youth to study forestry and related careers. He wanted people to work safely, to apply best management practices in the woods, to cultivate the most promising markets for forest products, to learn the most recent research results and technologies, and to work in a policy environment created by informed political leaders.
The Sandy Cochran Memorial Fund Committee operates under the umbrella of the Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum Committee, which is comprised of forestry, environmental science and resource management professionals from across the Northern Allegheny Region. The fund is administered by the ESF College Foundation, Inc, affiliated with the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY CESF).
This year’s scholarship awards were supplemented by a contribution from the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG), a hardwood industry organization dedicated to promoting, expanding and diversifying the forest products industry through sustainable, science-based forest resource management practices. AHUG serves the 14-county region of northwest and north central Pennsylvania.
For more information, please visit www.sandycochran.org