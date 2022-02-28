BROOKVILLE — About 40 people were on hand Sunday afternoon for the 25th Rally for Life, held at the Brookville Alliance Church to celebrate the sanctity of life.
Host pastor Brian Smeal welcomed everyone to the anniversary celebration and prayed “for those who can’t speak for themselves, that we are able to be that voice.”
Diane Marino opened the prayer service singing the Rally for Life theme song, “Creator God.”
Praying for unborn children was Judy Croxton, the mother of 13 children. “Last year the leading cause of death in the world was abortion,” she said. “Cancer claimed 8.2 million, the coronavirus supposedly claimed 3.5 million, but abortion claimed 42.6 million lives in the world.”
Dr. James Holencik, an emergency room physician, prayed for the medical profession. “Everybody has been through so much with COVID; it has been a very difficult couple years for everyone. Working in the emergency department has been very enlightening for me; I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life. I watched the world become very fearful,” he said. “Nothing seemed to matter other than what. Daily case counts and daily death counts; that’s all you saw, day in and day out.”
He asked, “What is fear? There is nothing worse than fear. The last two years all we talk about is COVID, but in one year we lost more babies from abortion than we did all the entire pandemic in the United States.”
Holencik said he was curious when the abortion problem started in the United States. He said researched showed that “in the early 1900s, after World War I, contraception started because the upper echelon class was not having many babies any more. Certain ethnicities were having large families and they wanted to stop it. Again, through fear they started attacking the churches, who began in the 1930s to say it was okay for Christians to have contraception. After that one Christian denomination after another fell, saying it was okay.
“Then what happened?” he asked. “They started a coalition, the American Birth Control League. It was passed by law, and that became Planned Parenthood. Going back to those days, we changed America through fear.
“Contraception violates what God built,” he said. Holencik referred to Genesis 38:8-10. “See what happened to Onan” when he practiced contraception.
He concluded his comments reading Christ’s Beatitudes from Matthew 5:3-12, followed by the Devil’s Beatitudes.
Rep. Brian Smith spoke briefly about legislation that is being discussed regarding abortion laws, then prayed for legislators.
Also offering prayers during the rally were:
- Barbara Chestnut, those considering abortion.
- Pastor Henry Scoff, marriage and family.
- Jean Hidinger, education and students.
- Pam Askey, physically and mentally challenged persons.
- Diane Mohney, trafficking victims.
- District Magistrate Greg Bazylak, police, firefighters and military.
- Steve Rowan, elderly, sick and dying.
- Pastor Hank Fritch, clergy.
The benediction was given by Pastor Cal Davie.